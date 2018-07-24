‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador Reportedly Has New Man

Kelly Dodd claims that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Shannon Beador is back in the dating game with a new boyfriend.

Beador is repportedly seeing Scot Matteson, a 58-year-old real estate developer and father of two. The news was confirmed in a report by Perez Hilton, who spoke with Dodd about it. This comes less than a year after Beador filed for divorce from her husband David. The couple was together for 17 years, and their split seemed quite sudden to some fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shannon has a boyfriend,” Dodd told the outlet. “I’m actually good friends with his ex-wife. I just went to a 50th birthday party with her. And Scot’s really nice, he’s a nice guy, I like him.”

It is unclear who Dodd is referring to when she mentions Matteson’s “ex-wife.” He was married once before to a woman named Kimberly Ann, who reportedly passed away in 2004. Whoever she is, Dodd says that there is no drama between them.

“The ex-wife is, like, done with him,” she assured reporters. “She wants him to move on, have a good life. She doesn’t have, like she doesn’t harbor any ill feelings towards him. She’s like, actually my girlfriend Samantha goes, ‘Actually Scott and Shannon would be a great, great match.’”

As for Matteson and Beador, she sees them as a great match.

“They both have things in common,” Dodd continued. “They’re both the same age. They both like to drink… They like to travel.”

The news of Beador’s new love affair was first reported by Radar Online. She is said to have brought Matteson with her on her trip to New York City last week, where she was promoting the upcoming season of RHOC. Judging by Beador’s Instagram, it looks like they were quite busy, attending Broadway shows, parties and promotional events.

At first, Beador reportedly hoped to keep this new relationship quiet for as long as possible. However, after it became public knowledge she stopped trying to hide it, posting photos of the two together on Instagram and tagging Matteson in them.

All the while, she continues to work on a divorce settlement with David Beador. She has not tried to sugar coat how difficult the process is. Earlier this month, she told PeopleNow that there is “animosity” between her and her ex.

“We’re plugging away,” Shannon admitted. “We are getting through it. We are doing the best we can. there’s a lot of animosities and I’m hopeful that when everything gets settled we can get to a good co-parenting place.”

Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.