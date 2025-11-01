‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Quits the Show

Jennifer Aydin is saying farewell to The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise. The plastic surgeon’s wife joined the Bravo reality series in its ninth season and has been at the center of most controversy.

The show is currently on a production hiatus following a divided 14th season. Producers have scrambled trying to figure out the casting direction as sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga remain estranged, with co-stars taking sides.

Rumors have swirled for months that production has been testing out potential new cast members for its 15th season. The cast have been open about receiving minimal information about their status on the show amid the hiatus, but some cast members have kept busy, include Giudice, who starred in FOX’s Special Forces, and Gorga who starred in Bravo’s rendition of Wife Swap.

Aydin, a mother of five, has taken to Instagram to reveal her decision and update fans on her latest project: a podcast. She also spoke with a media outlet regarding her decision.

“I can confirm that they have not told me anything, and by the looks of it, I would agree that I won’t be back,” Aydin exclusively told Radar Online. “But it’s all good.” She went on to reveal she’s “starting a new journey” with her podcast, titled TV Gold. “And that’s exactly what it’s gonna be, gold!” she exclaimed. ” So I wish them all the best, but it’s time for something new. I really do wish them well and all the best of luck,” Aydin added, noting she has “absolutely no hard feelings” and is “always grateful.”

Amid the break, Giudice has recently expressed interest in reconciling with her brother, Joe, who is married to Melissa. Both sides have vowed to never speak again after years of a rollercoaster relationship, and the Gorgas skipped Giudice’s 2022 wedding to Louis Ruelas at the height of their feud.