‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Personality Danielle Staub Is Married

Danielle Staub is off the market.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married her boyfriend, Matt Caffrey on Saturday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony on the Bahamian Island of Bimini and it was all filmed by Bravo cameras for the upcoming season of RHONJ.

Staub’s co-stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs attended the intimate wedding — and served as bridesmaids — which had under 100 guests.

According to PEOPLE, guests were barefoot for the ceremony, though footwear was worn at the reception, where the guests dined and danced the remainder of the night away.

The couple has been dating since April 2016 and they haven’t been shy about sharing their many date nights on social media.

“My baby that I love so much. She makes me look good just by being by her side,” Caffrey captioned a photo of the two last month.

In another shot, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary in 2017. “Here’s to my [first year] [anniversary] with this cutie,” she captioned the pic. “You are a wonderful man and I’m blessed to have you in my life… [happy one year] [Marty Caffrey]?.”

The couple announced their engagement in May 2017.

“The day he proposed, Danielle said her life is now perfection,” a source shared about their special moment. The moment was featured on the series.

Staub hasn’t been shy about posting photos with her beau on Instagram. The mother-of-two and Caffrey have been spending plenty of time together, including enjoying dinner dates and attending weddings.

Last year, Staub returned to season eight of the RHONJ, seven years after walking away from the franchise.

“One of the main reasons why this season came to fruition is because the viewers, my fans… they never stopped tweeting, never stopped calling. They never stopped any of their requests to bring me back, as Andy stated last night in the reunion,” Staub said.

Staub had left the show after season 2, when an argument with Giudice, which ended up with Giudice flipping a table, encouraged Staub to leave the show and town.

Giudice shared with E! News before Staub’s return that she never had a problem with Staub. “I feel like she needs to come back and she probably has a lot to say, and I feel like she needs closure from that,” she said.

She said she was happy with the vibe on the show, saying she and Giudice clicked instantly and became friends again.