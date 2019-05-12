‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Elsa Patton Dead at 84

Real Housewives of Miami star Elsa Patton, the mother of main cast member Marysol Patton, died this weekend. She was 84.

“Mama Elsa” Patton died this weekend surrounded by her loved ones, according to a statement released by her family, reports TMZ. The family said she battled a “long illness,” but declined to give further details.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The family also thanked fans and friends who asked about Patton’s health. They said private funeral services will take place in Miami.

Elsa was a recurring star on RHOM, which ran from 2011 to 2013. She gained the love of fans with her quick one-liners and even had a web series spinoff called Havana Elsa, about her efforts to start a coffee chain.

Elsa is survived by Marysol, son Thomas Anthony Jones, a daughter-in-law and grandson. Her husband, Donald, died last year.

The family asked that “in lieu of tears,” mourners should “raise a glass of good champagne in honor of Elsa’s memory,” reports Extra.

Marysol has not issued an additional comment on her mother’s death yet, but on Saturday, she shared a photo of sun rays coming through clouds on her Instagram Story.

In a 2012 interview with Reality Tea, Marysol said she was not surprised that her mother became a fan-favorite star on RHOM.

“Growing up my mother always had so many people that always wanted to be around her; a lot of celebrities, a lot of very important people always wanted to be friends with my mother,” she said at the time. “Everyone was always fascinated by her so this doesn’t seem any different than how it’s always been.”

Marysol continued, “It’s a little different when we go out together on the streets because strangers are coming up to us or staring or pointing or taking pictures, so that’s a little a different. But she enjoys it very much.”

Marysol said she was a little afraid of seeing her mother judged by the public, but producers assured her people would fall in love with her.

“It’s a little different when we go out together on the streets because strangers are coming up to us or staring or pointing or taking pictures, so that’s a little a different. But she enjoys it very much,” she said in 2012. “It’s just one of those things, when I see a comment, it’s just OK, yes – it’s true. Lets keep moving. Either you like her or you don’t. Not everyone’s gonna love her, not everyone’s gonna love me, not everyone is gonna hate us. We take the good and the bad.”

RHOM ran from 2011 to 2013. Marysol was a main star before she was demoted a “friend” role for the third and final season. Others who appeared on all three seasons include Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria and Ana Quincoces. Larsa Pippen, Christy Rice and Joanna Krupa also appeared on the show.

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images