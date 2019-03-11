50 Bravo Housewives Ranked By Net Worth

It all started with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Then came New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac and Dallas. And while D.C. and Miami have come to an end, the other installments of this drama-filled show are running full steam ahead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Why? It’s a simple formula, really. We love to see these ladies live their opulent lives. We love to see them navigate love, marriage, family and business. And, yes, we want to see the brawls. The houses, cars, clothes — and those knock-down, drag-out, wine-launching moments that keep fans coming back, season after season.

To afford these lavish lifestyles, these housewives must be sitting on some major bank, right? Well, not always. The net worth of Bravo’s housewives spans from astronomical to relatively normal to, well, bankrupt. This ranking was formed using the latest net worth information we could find on these popular housewives, using Forbes.com, CelebrityNetWorth.com and TheRichest.com, among other sources. Most data was pulled sometime between 2012 and 2018.

As they say, money comes and money goes. And sometimes even the feds don’t know what the extremely wealthy might be hiding. It’s tough to truly know exact numbers without walking right up to these ladies and asking them what they’re worth. (And, honestly, would we get a real answer if we did that?)

So take these totals with a grain of salt. But –– no matter how you slice it –– we’re talking lots and lots of coins! Let’s get into it.

27. Teresa Giudice = -$11 million

Teresa and her husband were riding high –– as evidenced by their extravagant home and multiple shopping excursions on The Real Housewives of New Jersey –– until they filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and were then charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2013. After serving a jail sentence, Teresa is back, but still in debt and in the midst of lawsuits.

26. Melissa Gorga = $-1.5 million

Another Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member with money problems is Melissa Gorga. In 2012, she and her husband, Joe Gorga, (a real estate developer and brother to castmate Teresa Giudice) reportedly owed millions on their mortgage and an additional sum to creditors. More recently, the couple shut down their restaurant and are selling their New Jersey mansion, but swear it’s not for financial reasons.

25. Danielle Staub = -$1 million

In 2012 this Real Housewives of New Jersey celeb filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. More recently we learned that her marriage to Marty Caffrey is coming to an end after four months.

T-24. Kim Richards = $100k

Kim Richards was a child star, appearing in several Disney films and popular TV shows. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans watched her struggle with alcohol addiction and deal with the resulting issues and arrests.

T-24. Shereé Whitfield = $100k

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star launched her own clothing line which she completely designed all by herself. OK, maybe not, but who gon’ check her? She and fellow Atlanta castmate Kenya Moore are not expected to return to the show for Season 11.

23. Karent Sierra = $400k

The Real Housewives of Miami star is also a dentist “to the stars.” As if her feuds and flirty boyfriends weren’t enough drama on the show, she’s struggled with foreclosure and lawsuits post-Bravo.

T-22. Jacqueline Laurita = $500k

The Vegas cosmetologist-turned-New Jersey housewife struggled to keep the peace on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. So much so that she’s not coming back next season. She and her husband, businessman Christopher Laurita, recently put their home up for sale after it slipped into foreclosure for the second time.

T-22. Michaele Salahi = $500k

The couple appeared on the short-lived Real Housewives of D.C. after they infamously crashed a White House state dinner.

T-22. Claudia Jordan = $500k

The model and radio personality is a recent addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

T-21. Tamra Judge = $800k

Tamra owns C.U.T. Fitness with her husband, Eddie. The Real Housewives of Orange County star stacked her cash as a real estate agent and through additional television appearances.

T-21. Kenya Moore = $800k

Before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, this former pageant girl appeared on a number of ’90s-era TV shows, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Living Single. In 2008 she launched her own production company. Her housewife drama expanded beyond Atlanta when she faced off with Brandi Glanville on Celebrity Apprentice.

20. Taylor Armstrong = $900k

Much of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s money springs from her late venture capitalist ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, but before she met him, she worked as a pharmaceutical representative. She’s also president of a management consulting firm.

T-19. Alexis Bellino = $1.5 million

Alexis cashed in on the celebrity status brought on by The Real Housewives of Orange County, creating a clothing line for moms and buying a few indoor trampoline parks with her husband, Jim Bellino. In 2018, the couple announced they’re divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

T-19. Kim Zolciak = $1.5 million

Don’t be tardy to pay day, Kim! On top of her Bravo shows, Kim launched a wig line and a jewelry line. And let’s not forget her music career, thanks to castmate Kandi Burruss.

T-18. Alex McCord = $2 million

The Real Housewives of New York City star worked as a television and film actress. She and her husband, Simon Van Kempen, wrote a parenting book together about raising a family in the Big Apple.

T-18. Brandi Glanville = $2 million

Oh, Brandi. It never seems to get easier for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. But the bank balance isn’t a bad look! Apart from Bravo, Brandi also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and the first season of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother.

T-17. Phaedra Parks = $3 million

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is famously known as an entertainment attorney and partner at the Parks Group PC. If she can’t fix it, perhaps Jesus can.

T-17. Katie Rost = $3 million

She’s a model, philanthropist and star of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Her modeling career garnered work with CoverGirl, L’Oréal and other top brands.

T-17. Alexia Echevarria = $3 million

Three million is a hefty sum, but the magazine editor was worth much more (reportedly closer to $30 million in 2012) before issues with the IRS, insurance companies and family squabbles over assets took a toll. According to Instagram, though, things are improving, and The Real Housewives of Miami star appears happy with a new love interest.

16. Gizelle Bryant = $4 million

This Real Housewives of Potomac star has a heart for government and philanthropy, and works to raise funds for charity. She also has her own makeup line dedicated to creating products for women of color.

15. Dina Manzo = $4.5 million

She kicked things off with a bang on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, left, and then came back for Season 6. Outside of that, she’s had an HGTV show, and a skin-care line.

14. Vicki Gunvalson = $7 million

Real Housewives of Orange County fans know that Vicki is always ready to whoop it up, and that her insurance company is a solid source of income. Since the show started, she has expanded her business and written two books.

T-13. Sonja Morgan = $8 million

Despite filing for bankruptcy in 2010 following a failed movie project, this Real Housewives of New York City star is doing OK. Her five-story townhouse is completely over the top (five fireplaces?!) and you can rent the whole thing for the low price of $32,000/month.

T-13. Joanna Krupa = $8 million

Before she joined The Real Housewives of Miami cast, Joanna was already an established model and actress. The Polish cover girl placed fourth on Dancing with the Stars and also hosts Poland’s Next Top Model.

T-13. Lisa Rinna = $8 million

The former soap star and Melrose Place actress made her coins long before she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2014.

12. Ana Quincoces = $9 million

Ana’s net worth springs from the law firm she started with her then husband, Robert Rodriguez, and her Skinny Latina line of cookbooks. In addition to her role on The Real Housewives of Miami, Ana has also appeared on several reality cooking shows.

T-11. Heather Thomson = $10 million

The Real Housewives of New York City star and fashion designer has worked with lots of celebs, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs.

T-11. Karen Huger = $10 million

The Real Housewives of Potomac star’s husband, Raymond, sold his IT company in 2004. Reports say that he now owes about $1.5 million in back taxes, which might put a hefty dent in their net worth.

T-11. Adriana de Moura-Sidi = $10 million

The Brazil-born actress is married to Frederic Marq, a hotel developer and designer worth around $20 million. Together they enjoy a Miami beach lifestyle and, hey, who could blame them?

10. Caroline Manzo = $12 million

Caroline and her husband, Albert, acquired their wealth through real estate and event hosting at their space, the Brownstone. In addition, she’s written a book and starred in the spin-off Manzo’d with Children. It’s always family first for Caroline, but there’s a lot of money coming in second.

T-9. Marysol Patton = $14 million

The Real Housewives of Miami star runs her own PR firm, the Patton Group. While public relations isn’t all about parties, it doesn’t hurt to climb that socialite ladder to the top to beef up your contact list.

T-9. NeNe Leakes = $14 million

NeNe “doesn’t know how to go green unless it’s green money going to the bank,” so it’s no surprise she’s worth several million dollars. Plus, she makes a reported $1 million per season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She parlayed her role on the show into appearances on other reality shows, movies and, naturally, a one-woman comedy show.

T-8. Ramona Singer = $18 million

Ramona keeps the money rolling in as the owner of RMS fashions and through her jewelry and skin care lines with the Home Shopping Network and Amazon. The New York City housewife even cashes in with her own pinot grigio.

T-8. Stephanie Hollman = $18 million

Dallas housewife Stephanie Hollman is all about fashion, family and her “big ol’ mansion.” The former social worker and her husband, who is president of Hollman Inc., host lots of benefits for several organizations.

T-7. Shannon Beador = $20 million

Sure, The Real Housewives of Orange County star is worth $20 million. But her Golden Retriever, Archie, is priceless.

T-7. Dorinda Medley = $20 million

This Real Housewives of New York City star has the means to fund her glitzy lifestyle. But entertaining her fancy friends isn’t always all about the glamour. Sometimes her parties benefit charity organizations, like the event she threw for BeautyforFreedom.org.

T-7. Lauri Waring Peterson = $20 million

Things started out rocky for Lauri (compared with her co-stars) when The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Today, though, things have turned around for her financially and romantically. She found love with a wealthy developer George Peterson and left the show to focus on her family.

T-6. Bethenny Frankel = $25 million

The author and Skinnygirl Cocktails founder has a solid bank account balance. In 2011 she sold Skinnygirl for $100 million, and she reportedly made $8.5 million between June 1 2015 and June 1, 2016. Lately, she’s been dealing with the death of her on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields –– who she named as her “biggest supporter.”

T-6. Luann De Lesseps = $25 million

Once estimated to be worth $25 million, the countess has fallen on tough times since her divorce in 2017. Stress from a lawsuit filed against her following the $8 million sale of her home, she claims, caused her to relapse and head back to rehab. These days she’s sober, living in a $3.1 million house in Southampton, NY., and has patched things up with her kids.

T-5. Lisa Hochstein = $30 million

Every year, The Real Housewives of Miami celeb and her husband, Lenny the “Boob God” Hochstein, host a Halloween party to benefit charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” and others. Because what good is all of that money if you don’t give some back?

T-5. Heather Dubrow = $30 million

The actress and wife of plastic surgeon Terry DuBrow got all emotional as her kids headed back to school this fall. Rich New York City housewives can be normal everyday moms, too.

T-4. Jill Zarin = $35 million

The Real Housewives of New York City star designs a line of rugs fielded by her husband’s fabric company. Bobby Zarin passed away in January 2018, and Jill was recently seen at the US Open with a new beau who also briefly dated her co-star Ramona Singer.

T-4. Tinsley Mortimer = $35 million

The daughter of a wealthy real estate agent launched a line of handbags and other accessories with Japanese company Samantha Thavasa, starred in her own reality show on the CW and wrote a novel before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

T-4. Kandi Burruss = $35 million

The Grammy winner was making money as a member of Xscape long before she was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The ’90s era girl group still tours and she also has her own line of sex toys.

T-3. Dorit Kemsley = $50 million

The swimwear designer’s net worth calculation includes that of her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. Together they run the talent agency Nixxi Entertainment. Not too shabby for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

T-3. Carole Radziwill = $50 million

The journalist, producer and author appeared on six seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City. She’s leaving to work with Verve on new production projects.

T-3. Kyle Richards = $50 million

The former child star turned Beverly Hills housewife gives some of her cash back: She and her husband have donated more than $100,000 to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

T-3. Camille Grammer = $50 million

This Beverly Hills housewife is known for once being married to Kelsey Grammer, with whom she owns half of Grammnet Productions. Before that, though, she worked as a model, dancer and actress.

2. Lea Black = $65 million

One of two housewives featured on all three seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lea Black is worth around $65 million, thanks to her cosmetics and accessory line.

1. Lisa Vanderpump = $75 million

The actress and queen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also runs the show on Vanderpump Rules. With her husband, Lisa owns 30 restaurants (26 in London, four in California) and it’s all paying off… big time. In 2015, she launched a line of luxury petwear.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the money tree: Her daughter Pandora is worth approximately $2 million.