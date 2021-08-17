'Real Housewives' Franchise Not Returning for New Season

✖

The Real Housewives of Dallas won't be heading back to Bravo fans' screens anytime soon. After a controversial fifth season, Bravo confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that there were "no plans" to bring RHOD back next year, although beyond that "nothing official" has been decided. The ninth Housewives franchise starred Dr. Tiffany Moon, Kameron Westcott, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman and Kary Brittingham.

Coming off of LeeAnne Locken's exit in Season 4 due to racist comments made to Brittingham, who is Mexican, the show had another racial reckoning with Redmond, who was seen doing a racist impression of Asian people in a years-old video that surfaced online. While Redmond apologized for her behavior, in Season 5, she told Moon, who is Chinese-American, that she was "uncomfortable" being around her in the wake of the scandal.

Moon also found herself in a social media battle with Westcott and her family, with racially charged statements being made towards the anesthesiologist online that her attorney called "reckless, defamatory and appalling" in a statement to ET at the time. "These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds.”

Bravo also officially came out as standing with Moon in the feud. "Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence," read a statement posted on the network's Instagram back in May.

In a conversation with TVTalk on Instagram Live not long after, Moon said when asked about possibly returning for another season, "I’m not trying to be cute and tease anything — I do not know the answer to that question. I’ve not been invited back and I don’t know if I was if I would accept that invitation. There’s a lot going on right now."

It's important to note RHOD isn't officially canceled forever. The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired its most recent season nearly eight years ago, is returning to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, for a fourth season in the near future, clearing the road for RHOD to possibly make a return somewhere down the line.