'RHOD': Kary Brittingham Opens up About Tiffany Moon, Brandi Redmond, and the One Misconception She Wants to Clear Up

The current season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, has been full of drama week after week. Kary Brittingham has been at the center of some of that drama, stemming from her strained relationship with D'Andra Simmons and her burgeoning friendship with Tiffany Moon. Brittingham recently chatted with PopCulture.com to discuss Season 5 of RHOD, and you'll definitely want to hear her side of the story.

Brittingham has, unfortunately, been the subject of a great deal of criticism amongst RHOD fans, with some accusing her of being a "bully" on the show. She even noted that her co-star, Simmons, appeared to be playing into that narrative on Twitter despite their reconciliation earlier in the season. The reality star told PopCulture.com that Simmons called her a "bully" on RHOD and, following the events that took place during the season, said that she stood by what she initially said. "And I'm like, 'Wait, I thought we had talked and we moved through,'" Brittingham explained. "So she knew that I was getting a lot of fans going after me calling me a bully at the beginning of the season, which really hurt my feelings because I mean, I know that I can be very feisty and confrontational, but that's very different than being a bully."

Not only did she have a bit of a strained relationship with Simmons, but she also didn't get off on the best foot with the newest Housewife in the group, Moon. However, Brittingham shared that there were things that took place before filming began that made her hesitant as far as her relationship with Moon was concerned. She explained that before filming took place, she invited Moon to grab drinks with herself and her fellow RHOD co-stars Kameron Westcott and Stephanie Hollman in Los Angeles. After their dinner, Brittingham said that Moon reached out to her co-stars and "ghosted" her.

"That really hurt my feelings, because it's like if I'm reaching out to you and then you're texting my friends telling them that you connect with them and ask them to this stuff and not including me," Brittingham said about her relationship with Moon. "This is before we started filming. So I think that kind of rubbed me the wrong way. And I came into this season a little bit guarded because I was just hurt."

The Bravo personality continued to say that there are situations that take place both before and during filming that definitely play into how she relates to the other members of the cast. Brittingham even stated that she didn't feel as though Moon wanted to film with her at times because of her behavior, as she claimed that there were times when the newest Housewife would not engage with the rest of the cast and that she would say that filming the show was "boring." She stressed that she could only speak for herself in regards to this situation but said, "And she (Moon) just made me feel sometimes though we were... I mean, she made me feel like it was about me, and like we were just not interesting enough. So I think that's the reason why I'm guarded."

While Brittingham had plenty to say about her own storyline and the status of her relationships with Simmons and Moon, she also opened up about one of her other co-stars, Brandi Redmond. There has been some discussion regarding whether Redmond will be leaving the show, and while Brittingham noted that she couldn't speak for her co-star, but she did offer up her thoughts on the situation. When asked about Redmond's cryptic social media post that initially caused this speculation, Brittingham said, "God, I don't know, to be honest with you [whether Redmond will continue to be on the show]. I don't think Brandi's really going to... We're not going to know anything until after the reunion. Brandi, I don't even know if she knows what's going on. She's going through a lot, a lot."

Whether it was her relationships with Simmons and Moon or the situation surrounding Redmond, Brittingham promised that these issues will be touched upon during the upcoming reunion. So, considering all that is going on between Brittingham and her co-stars within the RHOD world, fans are definitely going to want to tune in to the rest of the season to see how everything plays out. RHOD airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.