'RHOD': Tiffany Moon Shares Whether She'd Return for Season 6 Following Dramatic Reunion

The newest Housewife on the Real Housewives of Dallas, Tiffany Moon, has certainly left her mark on the show. But, will she return for another season? In an interview with TVTalk on Instagram Live, Moon explained that she would be a bit hesitant to return for a potential Season 6 following all of the drama that she was involved in during the course of Season 5, per HollywoodLife.com.

RHOD recently wrapped filming Season 5, as the cast took part in the reunion in early April. The show's Season 5 finale will air on Bravo on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET. While chatting with TVTalk, Moon said that "people keep asking" her whether she'll return for another season of RHOD. She explained that she doesn't even know the answer to that question yet. The doctor shared, "I’m not trying to be cute and tease anything — I do not know the answer to that question. I’ve not been invited back and I don’t know if I was if I would accept that invitation. There’s a lot going on right now.”

Moon shared her thoughts on potentially returning to RHOD shortly after taking part in the Season 5 reunion. According to the Bravo personality, the reunion was wilder than she ever expected. “Never ever have I sat there for hours and rehashed things that happened months ago with five of my closest girlfriends hosted by Andy Cohen,” Moon added “It was surreal. I think I left my body at one point being like, ‘What the hell is happening right now?’ I don’t know.”

While the drama seems to be playing a part in Moon's decision about returning, it's not the only factor that's weighing on the reality star. Not only does she have responsibilities related to the Bravo series, but she also works as an anesthesiologist and raises her six-year-old twin girls with her husband, Daniel Moon. Due to all of these responsibilities, Moon is conflicted about whether she would be able to focus on another season of RHOD. She continued, "Mostly the emotional expenditure that comes with being on the show as well as the time away from my job and my family, mostly my children. But I’m still working 80 percent which, I don’t know, still feels like 100.” As for how she'll decide on whether to return, Moon said that she'll implement something she knows best — a spreadsheet. The mom-of-two added, “I’m going to have to go make a spreadsheet or something. Reasons to come back for season 6 and reasons not to come back for season 6 and that’s how this decision is going to be resolved.”