‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Cancels Tour Due to Mental Health Issues

One America’s Got Talent winner is putting her mental health first.

Grace VanderWaal will no longer be opening up for Natalie Jane on the European leg of her The World I Didn’t Want Tour in April and May.

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“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit. Im happy to be back and talk to yall,” the Season 11 AGT winner, 22, wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health. I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment. I love you Natalie and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed I love you so much and will be singing very soon. Thank you guys for understanding. Again so so much love. -G.”

(Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

VanderWaal was set to open up for Jane alongside Kyle Kelly beginning in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 18 through London on May 4 for 11 dates total. While the news may be disappointing, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. VanderWaal lost her mother, Tina, in October, following a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. She announced her death on Instagram on Oct. 21, writing, “Can’t yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you.”

While the singer-songwriter has been trying to focus on her music, occasionally posting snippets on Instagram and sharing other fun posts, her mom’s death has been hitting her hard, especially around the holidays. VanderWaal posted a photo of her and her mother from Christmas 2024 alongside a heartfelt and heartbreaking caption. “last year at Hudson yards seeing lights with you. Merry Christmas mom I miss your voice everything feels lonely without you. Trying for you, I wish I could talk to you, nothing is the same.”

Natalie Jane, of course, was understanding of Grace VanderWaal having to drop out, noting in the comments of her statement, “Health comes first always!!!” with two red heart emojis. Former TRL host and current The Voice host Carson Daly similarly wrote, “Mental Health is health. Wish more young artists would be as honest w themselves as you are being. Good on you.” VanderWaal received many more comments from friends and fans alike, showing her that she has a whole support system.