‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Part of Incident Under FBI Investigation

UPDATE NOV. 21: Williams will not face charges after being involved in an altercation on her recent Delta flight, according to the RHOA star’s attorney, Joe Habachy, whose full statement is the following:



“We just received word from the United States Attorney’s Office that they have determined that ‘no crime has been committed,’ and that the FBI ‘will not pursue any further investigative actions regarding this matter.’

While Ms Williams is certainly pleased to have received this news today, we cannot say that we are surprised given that there was never a physical encounter and given that the allegations made against Ms. Williams by this unhinged passenger were blatantly false from the beginning. Sadly, nothing can undo the unfortunate and damaging press frenzy that ensued as a result of these false allegations with many headlines that were downright defamatory. At a minimum, Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline at Ms Williams expense.

Ms. Williams offers her sincere thanks to the many witnesses who took time from their schedules to come forward and provide statements to law enforcement and to the Agents who worked so hard to uncover the truth.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams was involved in an altercation on a Delta flight on Sunday following an incident that is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, TMZ reports.

The reality star, 44, was reportedly involved in an altercation on her post-BravoCon 2025 flight, but details of the incident have not been released. Williams was photographed walking out of the gate at the Atlanta airport with an officer, whom she spoke to briefly after getting off the plane.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” a spokesperson for the FBI told TMZ. “We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

Porsha Williams at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

A Delta representative also confirmed that an incident had taken place, revealing only that two passengers were involved and that the flight took off and landed as scheduled.

Williams’ attorney, Joe Habachy, claimed in a statement to PopCulture.com that the RHOA star was “verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation,” alleging that “the passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.”

“As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred,” Habachy continued. “Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

Williams spent the weekend at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, appearing on Saturday’s ‘Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel” panel alongside the Love Hotel cast of Season 1 as well as The Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

Williams, Morgan and Gay all indicated during the panel that they would be down to appear on a second season of the dating show Love Hotel following Season 1’s debut with single Housewives Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Luann de Lesseps.

“Getting Lucky at The Love Hotel Presented by T-Mobile” — Shannon Storms Beador, Sonja Morgan, Porsha Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Gizelle Bryant, Luann de Lesseps, Ashley Darby, Heather Gay at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 15, 2025 (Photo by: Trae Patton/Bravo)

“People know I’m a lover girl, like, I’m a hopeless romantic,” Williams said, adding that her recent divorce from Simon Guobadia makes her a great candidate to find love. Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia, 61, in February 2024 after 15 months of marriage.

A year later, news broke that Guobadia was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying his visa, and the Nigeria native was deported in June.

Williams’ divorce battle continued despite Guobadia’s deportation, as a judge has ruled to uphold the Bravo star’s prenuptial agreement. Guobadia has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $40,000 per month in spousal support for 14 months, and Williams was awarded 50 percent of the equity in the property, a 2021 Rolls-Royce, various other cars, and the ability to live and film in the former couple’s $7 million home.