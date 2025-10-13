‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Dating a Woman Following Her Divorce

Porsha Williams is dating a woman. The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple recently opened up about her dating life after her contentious divorce from her ex and deported husband, Simon Guobadia.

Williams and Guobadia split after 15 months of marriage amid revelations that he was illegally in the U.S. Since the split, he was obtained by ICE before being deported to his native country of Nigeria as the financial aspects of their divorce remain a legal battle.

This was Williams’ second marriage. She was previously married to former NFL star, Kordell Stewart. Their marital trouble and split also played out on her first two seasons of the Bravo reality series.

Now, Williams is expanding her options when it comes to the dating pool. “The people who I’m talking to now, it’s just two,” she told fans in an Oct. 5 Instagram video during an appearance at CultureCon 2025 in New York City. “I narrowed it down to two, and he is nice and she is nice.”

After getting a reaction from the audience, Williams continued, saying: “I really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people. And what I talked to my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists and guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything, they look perfect. They mirror you, and these people are not…They’re challenging you, they’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them.”

Williams shares a daughter, Pilar, with ex-fiance Dennis McKinnley. They split due to infidelity. Within months, she was engaged to Guobadia, who was still legally married to his then-wife, Falynn Pina, who appeared alongside Williams in Season 13 of the show.

Earlier this summer, she spoke about the harsh realities of dating, saying she “can’t connect with other men” following her messy split from Simon, she told People in June. “I’m going to do it different this time. I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”