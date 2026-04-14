‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star About to Become ‘Homeless,’ She Claims

Drew Sidora claims she doesn’t have enough resources to vacate her marital home and move by May 31, per a judge’s order in her ongoing divorce and custody dispute. TMZ reports The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is asking the judge in the case to reverse the decision.

News broke over the weekend that the Step Up star has lost primary custody of the two children she shares with her ex, Ralph Pittman. Under the new order, Sidora must vacate the home they currently share and Pittman has been awarded primary physical custody, with them sharing joint legal custody, after claims were made that their children had unexcused absences from school while under Sidora’s custody.

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Previously, Pittman was relegated to the basement and had to ask for permission to come upstairs. Now, Pittman is able to roam the home freely when getting their children ready for school.

In her new request, The Game star said she doesn’t have the “financial resources,” nor has she picked out a new home, and that she and her oldest child will be “homeless” if the court doesn’t reconsider the decision. The Bravo staple says Pittman’s income is three times hers. She also claims he agreed to share joint physical custody, but he switched up his request to primary while they were in court and blindsided her.

The two filed separate divorce filings in March 2023. In her filing, she accused Pittman of cheating on her, financial and physical abuse, and demanded primary custody of the kids.

Sidora broke her silence on social media after news broke about the new custody order. “Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalized. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children,” Sidora wrote, per Reality Tea. She continued, “While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be. Living in the public eye comes with challenges, but I’m choosing to move forward with grace, growth, and intention.”