‘RHOA’ Cast Member Says No One Is Looking Forward to Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Return

After years distancing herself from the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, Kim Zolciak Biermann is back. But not all of her castmates are excited for her return.

“The truth is, no one is excited for Kim to be back on the show,” cast member Kenya Moore, told Us Weekly. Moore said that before last season, she didn’t have a problem with the 39-year-old, but things have changed.

“I’ve said, ‘I like Kim, I know that she’s not on the show anymore but she seems like a straightforward girl and I like a girl who’s straightforward,’” she said. “Flash forward to her just basically going out in the world and saying she hates me and all these terrible things.”

Moore said she doesn’t like the way Zolciak Biermann raises her kids, zeroing in on when the mother of six made a badly-received Twitter joke about her 20-year-old daughter Brielle performing sexual acts for concert tickets.

“I don’t watch her show to know how she parents. I only know what I’ve read,” Moore said. “I only know the things that I’ve actually known to be true, like her smoking while pregnant. While obviously that is not something that a pregnant woman should do. Also the whole world saw her go online and say, ‘Who does Brielle have to blow to get John Legend tickets?’ That’s her daughter. And you’re talking about a sexual act just to get tickets, so that is what I said to Kim.”

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member responded to Moore’s comments in a statement to the magazine.

“She doesn’t know me. She didn’t know me pregnant. I can count on two hands how many times I’ve been around this lady, and it’s never once been without a camera,” she said. “She has no idea who I am. She’s a fan. She reads about me.”

As for their relationship now, Moore said the whole situation is in the air. “I don’t understand Kim, I don’t think I ever will and I really don’t like what I’ve seen of her because I was a fan,” she said. “Emphasis on ‘was.’”

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.