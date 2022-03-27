‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Favorite Celebrates ‘Best Date Night’ With Her Husband

Shamea Morton has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend to Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams since Season 6. Not much of her personal life has been on display on the show, except for a brief fallout with Williams due to Williams’ once-close friendship with Phaedra Parks. But outside of the show, she has a full life. Prior to RHOA, Morton was already established in the business in her own right. She also has several acting credits under her belt, including Drumline, Single Ladies, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and Ride Along 2. She’s filled in on the popular V103 Atlanta morning radio show, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show, has a background in NBA dancing and cheerleading, and has been an Atlanta Hawks in-game host where she’s provided sports commentary and conducted interviews. But before anything, she’s a family woman.

Morton is a married mother of one to a Nigerian businessman, Gerald Mwangi. The two have been married since 2017. She recently opened up on Instagram about a romantic date night with her beau. “Hubby and I had the BEST date night at the [Maxwell], [Anthony Hamilton], [and] Joe concert,” she wrote in the caption of her March 24 post, which featured a series of fun moments from the show, as well as stunning couple snapshots of Shamea and Gerald.

Fans have wondered why she has yet to be on RHOA in a full-time capacity. But she says she has to consider her husband’s feelings. “When you are a peach holder, you have to show all of your life, and that includes my husband,” Morton told The Jasmine Brand. “And, whereas he supports me being part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, he doesn’t want to be a part of it. So, I have to respect that. My family and my home life is my priority. And I guess for as long as he won’t be a part of the show, I won’t hold a peach.”

She continued, adding luckily, she’s not strapped for cash to have to resort to reality television. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to hang out and play with the girls as a friend and I’m OK in my friend role,” she says. “I would love to be able to showcase all access of my life, but I’m OK with not having a peach. I’m financially stable, I’m happy in my marriage, I’m happy in my home…”