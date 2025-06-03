‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Dwight Eubanks has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old hairstylist opened up to PEOPLE about being diagnosed earlier this year, as he revealed Monday that he was “emotionally a wreck” upon learning the news.

“I was shocked, I was angry,” said Eubanks, who has appeared on numerous seasons of the Bravo show as a “friend of” the Housewives. “I was just emotionally a wreck.”

“When you hear the word cancer, you freak out. I’m human,” he continued. “Society has told us that cancer was just devastating and, you know, you just have days to live. So, of course I freaked out and I think I’m still freaked out.”

Dwight Eubanks attends 35th annual A Meal To Remember fundraising gala presented by Meals On Wheels Atlanta at Flourish Atlanta on November 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Eubanks was diagnosed unexpectedly, having decided to get bloodwork done during his church’s health fair in January, despite not experiencing any symptoms. A week later, his doctor diagnosed him with prostate cancer, which was confirmed by a follow-up prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test in April.

Eubanks, who is HIV positive, was later stunned to learn that he had registered high PSA levels back in 2022 during a biannual checkup with his doctor. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” he recalled. “This was back in 2022 and nobody said anything to me. He just said, ‘You’re undetectable, so you are fine.’ Never said anything about my prostate. I guess they just weren’t looking at that.”

Dwight Eubanks and Kandi Burruss on RHOA (Photo by: Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Now, Eubanks is trying to stay positive as his medical team explores treatment possibilities. “I have a great team, about four different doctors: Two urologists, another specialist and my family physician,” he said. “So, I’m comfortable and I’m forever grateful to have such a team and support. And we are going to figure it out.”

Eubanks is now a partner of ZERO Prostate Cancer as he encourages people to get screened for prostate cancer. “And most important,” he added, “ask questions, look at your records, investigate. I can’t say what should have, could have, or would have been, but I just have to embrace where I am now and be grateful and try to help somebody else along the way.”