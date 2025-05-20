‘Dilbert’ Comic Creator Scott Adams Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Dilbert creator Scott Adams announced Monday that he has months to live after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

The controversial cartoonist, 67, announced the latest news about his health during a YouTube livestream while commenting on former President Joe Biden’s announcement the day prior that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it — well longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams said. “I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Image

Adams, whose comments about race prompted Dilbert‘s widespread cancellation in 2023, said it was difficult for him to see a lack of sympathy surrounding Biden’s diagnosis, “especially because the public has all decided to become prostate experts.”

“I’d like to extend my respect and compassion for the ex-president and his family because they’re going through an especially tough time,” continued the artist, who has long been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. “It’s a terrible disease.”

“The disease is already intolerable,” Adams added of his experience with cancer. “I can tell you that I don’t have good days. If you’re wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days?’ Nope. Every day is a nightmare and evening is even worse.”

The author, who now uses a walker to move around, said he is “always in pain,” which “moves around different parts of [his] body” and is “basically intolerable.”

(Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Adams’ diagnosis may be “old news” to him, but he did note that people might be surprised to hear about his cancer now for the first time. “I’ve just sort of processed it,” he said. “It just sort of is what it is. I have to say that everybody has to die, as far as I know. It’s kind of civilized that you know about how long you have, so you can put your affairs together and make sure you’ve said your goodbyes, and done all the things you need to do.”



“If you had to pick a way to die, this one’s really painful — really, really painful — but it’s also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up,” he continued.