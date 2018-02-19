Real Housewife NeNe Leakes Apologizes After Graphic Comment to Fan

Warning: the video in this post contains explicit language.

Atlanta Housewife NeNe Leakes is asking for forgiveness after wishing rape on a heckler during her stand-up comedy show this weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta personality posted on her Facebook Monday.

“Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

It’s not clear what set off Leakes’ temper while she performed at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California on Oct. 7, but it appears to have been a poorly-received joke about Uber drivers trying to have sex with their passengers.

Booing can be heard in a video of the incident, but we can’t be sure what drew Leakes’ attention to one woman in particular.

“I ain’t even gonna tell you about the godd–n Uber driver,” Leakes can be heard saying on the video. “I hope he rape yo’ a– tonight when he take you home, b—h,” she said. “And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, b—h.”

Leakes has also been feuding with former castmate Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s 20-year-old daughter Brielle, who recently posted a video to Snapchat allegedly showing cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom.

In the Instagram tirade to follow, Leakes called Brielle “racist” and her mom “trashy.”

Zolciak-Biermann defended her daughter in a subsequent post, saying, “At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes. I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it’s evident you haven’t, I will continue to pray for you.”

The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov. 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.