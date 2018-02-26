10 ‘Real Housewives’ With Shocking Mugshots

Bravo’s Real Housewives aren’t just stirring up drama in front of the cameras. They also have the tendency to get the police involved when they go off the rails.

Over the years, some of the most famous Housewives have found that they’re not immune from run-ins from the law, getting charged with everything from a DUI and battery to cocaine smuggling and theft. Some have even served hard time!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here are the Bravo Housewives whose encounters with the law have resulted in some pretty shocking mugshots.

Luann de Lesseps

The Countess of Real Housewives of New York City is currently embroiled in a legal battle over her drunken Christmas Eve arrest.



After allegedly trespassing in a Palm Beach hotel room and refusing to leave, striking a police officer in the process, the 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge — both misdemeanors.



She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Tinsley Mortimer

In 2016, the Real Housewives of New York City personality was arrested for trespassing outside the Palm Beach home of billionaire ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul after being found “screaming and crying irrationally” at him on his lawn.



The socialite told police that she only wanted to retrieve some personal belongings from his home, but was booked into the local jail. Later on the Bravo show, she opened up about the relationship she said was abusive, and thanked her arrest for getting away from a dangerous situation for good.

Sonja Morgan

In 2010, the newest Real Housewives of New York City cast member made headlines after being arrested under suspicion of DWI while on vacation in the Hamptons.



After failing to stop at a stop sign, Morgan was pulled over, after which she failed both field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test. She was then charged with driving while intoxicated.

Marysol Patton

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member earned a mugshot of her own in January 2010 after being charged with a DUI while driving in Miami. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving in December 2010, having to pay a $1,000 fine and $581 in court costs.

Ana Quincoces

Quincoces only appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami for a short time, but her tenure nonetheless was stained with an embarrassing arrest.



Quincoces was arrested in the Florida Keys in 2015 by Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies after having her license suspended earlier that year.



When police arrested the Bravo personality on misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, Quincoces blamed cockroaches that were infesting the home she was staying in for having to make the illegal trip back to her own home.

NeNe Leakes

Leakes may not be wanting for money now, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has a rap sheet full of theft charges from when she was a young single mother.

In 2014, it came to light that Leakes was charged with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of “theft of services” for ripping off her phone company when she was 25, and was arrested three times in the next two years for violating the terms of her probation.

When her criminal record was uncovered, Leakes tweeted a positive spin on her past. “22 years ago I was lost, scared, trapped & a single mom!” she said. “! I care enough abt myself 2 change my life & u can 2! Wit God, anything is possible.”

Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was praised for her glam mugshot when she turned herself in to police in April 2014 for a charge of misdemeanor battery.

A warrant was issued for William’s arrest after she got into a vicious fight with castmate Kenya Moore during a reunion taping. “Porsha stood up, so then Kenya stood up,” an insider recalled to Us Weekly at the time. “Porsha charged at Kenya and pulled her hair, but it was over in a matter of seconds…Andy [Cohen] and a producer jumped in, and then security came.”

Danielle Staub

Before she was the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member everyone knows, Staub was known as Beverly Merill, and was accused of being involved in a Colombian cartel-related kidnapping that led to her 1986 arrest for eight felonies, including extortion, cocaine possession, and narcotics conspiracy, according to documents obtained by the Smoking Gun.



After cutting a deal with the district attorney, Staub was let off with five years of probation and ordered to undergo weekly drug testing. Since the initial claims about her criminal past were detailed in the book Cop Without a Badge, written by her ex-husband, Staub has written off her arrest as a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member may be the most famous of the Bravo-lebrities to serve time in prison.



Giudice served nearly a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2015.



Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently incarcerated serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay around $200k in taxes.

Even though Teresa and Joe were sentenced at the same time, the New Jersey court allowed them to serve their sentences during different times so that one parent could be with their daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

Kim Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member fell on tough times in 2015, getting arrested twice in the same year.



The reality star was originally arrested on Aug. 2 for stealing more than $600 worth of items from a Target in San Fernando Valley. Security spotted her taking several items and placed her under arrest until the police arrived.

She pleaded no contest to one count of petty theft and was sentenced with 36 months of probation, 300 hours of community service and 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings (a minimum of one per week).

In April of the same year, Richards was arrested after getting into a fight at a Beverly Hills Hotel and pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and battery. She received the same sentence as for her August arrest.