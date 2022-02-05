‘Real Housewives’ Star Denies Reports She Is Leaving Reality Franchise

Despite skipping out on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion taping, and reportedly not filming anything for season 3 thus far, Mar Cosby is speaking out regarding rumors that she is leaving the Bravo reality series. The 49-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Friday to shut down any speculation that she’s exiting the Bravo reality show. “This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Friday, Feb. 4. “A complete lie! I have not spoken to anyone!!” Her remarks came amid much controversy regarding its stars.

Andy Cohen previously spoke on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy about his disappointment that Cosby chose not to attend. He did however note that he was not surprised by Cosby’s absence due to her being upset over the backlash she received from some fans who felt like her comparison of Jen Shah’s legal issues to that of a “Mexican thug.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) February 4, 2022

“As you heard, Mary Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me,” Cohen said. He explained that Cosby gave him a heads up that she wouldn’t be there. “No, I had a sense. I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk and…it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Cohen said that he would have preferred that she attended to set the record straight and control her narrative. “And this is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion, you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. You know, I would much rather hear from her,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, she was a big part of the success of this show! If she doesn’t want to come back to the show, that’s one thing. But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high, and then make the decision [to return or not].”

Fans have been upset at the thought that Cosby would not return. Hopefully, she comes back and continues entertaining viewers.