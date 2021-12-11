‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Is Expanding With New Spinoff

Bravo announced a new entry into the Real Housewives franchise last month that is going to make history. The Real Housewives of Dubai will be the first overseas version of the reality TV series produced by Bravo itself. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will depict the women of the city “navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.”

The Real Housewives is a global sensation, with spinoffs and imitators around the world, but this will be the first time Bravo itself has taken the franchise overseas. The location is fitting, and it may be the most over-the-top version yet. Unconfirmed reports indicate that familiar faces in the franchise might make appearances, including Caroline Stanbury of Ladies of London. Stanbury has a home in Dubai and has worked with Bravo before, but the particulars of this spinoff still remain a mystery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/BravoTV/status/1455155159059812354?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” said executive producer Andy Cohen. This is the 11th city the Real Housewives franchise has explored, and one of the wealthiest as well. Dubai is one of the most popular tourist cities in the world, with the most five-star hotels of any one place.

Dubai is located on the Persian Gulf coast and is the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. It is best known for its tourism and hospitality industry, but it is also an important global transportation hub for both cargo and passengers. The city grew from a small fishing village in the 1700s to an urban metropolis, thanks in large part to the oil revenue in the region.

This leaves plenty of different walks of life for wealthy women to come from for the Real Housewives franchise. In all likelihood, the show will seek out subjects who represent different parts of the lifestyle, including entertainment, tourism, shipping and so on.

In addition to Cohen, The Real Housewives of Dubai will be produced by Truly Original, with fellow EPs Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens. Bravo is celebrating the announcement by asking fans to help them choose a hashtag for live-tweeting the show – either “RHODubai” or “RHODXB.” Other iterations of Real Housewives will continue in the 2022 TV season as well.