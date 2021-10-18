‘Real Housewives’ Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday.

Announcing the births of her little bundles of joy, Gillies shared an adorable photo from the hospital showing only her newborns’ feet as she excitedly announced, “they’re here.” The gushing mom went on to share, “OMG they are so cute,” adding that her “heart is full.” Her Silverchair drummer husband shared the same photo to his own account when he announced, “I’m a dad.” While neither Gillies nor her husband revealed further details about their twins, such as sex or their names, the reality TV star did tease that she would share more details “about the babies arrival” on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, Shine It Up with Jackie Gillies.

The twins’ arrivals come after Gillies and Ben, who tied the knot in 2010, announced in May that they were expecting their first children together after undergoing IVF. At the time, Gillies shared on social media, “I’m having TWINS! It has been a bumpy IVF journey but all worth it.” After documenting her IVF treatments over the course of several months, the Real Housewives star also thanked her fans “for your support XOXO.” Just weeks before she gave birth, Gillies opened up about some of her nerves surrounding becoming a parent during a September appearance on The Morning Show.

“I’ve got to be honest I’m really, really nervous … I just want to make sure that I get everything right, you’ve just got to play it by ear don’t you?” she said, according to 7 News. “This is the advice I get from everybody that I speak to that’s a mother and I kind of think to myself, how am I going to breastfeed these two babies, what am I going to do? So all these thoughts run through my mind, but I’ll get there, I’ll get there.”

Gillies, a celebrity psychic, is best known for being part of the cast of Real Housewives of Melbourne. She stars alongside Janet Roach and Gamble Breaux, as well as newcomers Anjali Rao, Cherry Dipietrantonio, Kyla Kirkpatrick, and Simone Elliott. The most recent season of the series, which premiered earlier in October, has documented Gillies’ pregnancy journey.