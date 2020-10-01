Andy Cohen Responds to Report Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Are Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

✖

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills executive producer Andy Cohen shot down a rumor that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are joining the long-running Bravo series. Sources close to Jenner and her roommate Hutchins told TMZ over the weekend the two were in the running, and Hutchins even met with former RHOBH cast member Eileen Davidson about what it is like to star on the show. However, Cohen said he has not spoken with Jenner and Hutchins about bringing them on.

"This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, as they say. I know that they have expressed their interest publicly," Cohen said on his Radio Andy SiriusXM radio show Thursday, reports PEOPLE. "On social media, they've tagged me in posts saying, 'We think this is a great idea.' But we've never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true." Cohen said he does not even see Jenner, 70, or Hutchins, 24, appearing on the show any time soon, even though Jenner is "legitimately really good friends" with Kyle Richards. "And so, yeah, no, I just don't see it," Cohen added.

Back on Sunday, sources told TMZ Hutchins spoke with Davidson about the experience of being on the show. Davidson, who starred on Days of Our Lives, was a main cast member from 2014 to 2016 and has continued to appear as a guest star. Hutchins was reportedly pleased with Davidson's feelings about the show and decided she wanted to join. TMZ's sources said Hutchins' representatives reached out to RHOBH producers about joining, with Jenner making appearances. It was even Jenner who pushed Hutchins to get a part on the show, and agreed she would star as a "friend of the show." Hutchins and Jenner live in Malibu, but that has not stopped other Malibu residents, like Denise Richards, from appearing on the show.

Jenner and Hutchins live together but are not in a romantic relationship. In May, Hutchins told Juicy Scoop host Heather McDonald she once wanted to move out when Jenner barged in on her and a friend. She described their relationship as "parental." "I date guys. And Caitlyn's like, I gotta sign off on him. It's very parental, very protective," Hutchins said. "We're family. It's an interesting family situation. All of my family is in Seattle. I didn't have family here. I was thinking I would move to New York and Caitlyn was like work here, live here."

Meanwhile, RHOBH is still in search of two new stars for the show's next season. Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner was reportedly interested since Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending. However, Kris said she is not joining. "I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life — and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show," Kris said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.