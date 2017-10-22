‘RHOBH’ Fan Favorite Returning to the Show

“Adrienne is super excited to be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” an inside source revealed to Radar.

It’s not set in stone whether Maloof will be on the show as a featured cast member or will be simply part time, but a source tells Radar that the 56-year-old will “definitely” be back on the show and is said to “still be working out details on the contract.”

Maloof was one of the original Beverly Hills Housewives, appearing in the first three seasons with Kim and Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong.In 2013, Maloof tweeted that she would no longer appear on the show, saying, “To my loyal fans…It was time to exit RHOBH. The show served as a wonderful platform, stay tuned!”

Rumors at the time flew that Maloof was forced out of the show, but a source tells Radar that that was all speculation.

“It was her decision to leave. She wasn’t fired,” they said. “Adrienne was tired of being portrayed as the mean girl, that just isn’t who she is.”

Maloof’s ex-husband Dr. Paul Nassif currently appears on E!‘s surgical reality show Botched.