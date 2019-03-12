‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Dramatic Reunion Results in NeNe Leakes Unfollowing Andy Cohen, Co-Stars

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion must not have gone well, because NeNe Leakes is not only unfollowing her co-stars on social media, but also Andy Cohen.

While on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton briefly discussed the already-filmed reunion. Cohen said Leakes was so unhappy with everything that happened that she unfollowed the entire cast except for Shamari DeVoe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, you’re going to have to tune in to the reunion for that one,” Hampton chimed in when asked what happened.

“Suffice to say, I don’t think NeNe was thrilled when she left the reunion,” Cohen said.

“No, not at all. Not at all,” Hampton replied.

Cohen’s staff then told him Leakes unfollowed her as well, which shocked the audience, Bailey and Hampton.

“They said she unfollowed me from Instagram for sure, and they’re now checking Twitter,” Cohen said with a laugh.

His staff checked and Leakes was still following him on Twitter at least.

Instead of going into any details of what happened, Cohen moved on to another subject and took a question from a caller. However, Cohen previously teased the reunion on Twitter, telling one fan it was so crazy that “The whole table was reset for next season.”

The whole table was reset for next season. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2019

In Sunday’s episode, Porsha Williams, Kandu Burruss and the RHOA filming crew gathered to go over what happened at Leakes’ “Bye Wig” party, during which Leakes got physical with the crew. During the post-party gathering, Williams, who is now pregnant with her first child, was asked about a belt she was wearing during the party but was no longer on her.

Williams refused to talk about the belt because her relationship with Leakes “will be ruined.”

“I love NeNe, and I totally feel for her situation, but for me, the tables have definitely turned,” Williams said in Sunday’s interview. “I just don’t think it’s an excuse for her to put her hands on anybody or to treat her friends like that.”

Burruss called the incident during the party “uncomfortable” and “scary, while Bailey and Eva Marcille defended Leakes. While they said Leakes should not have acted as she did, they noted it came after her husband Gregg was diagnosed with cancer.

“I don’t know if it was the invasion that was really the issue, but I know it was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Bailey told the cameras.

During her own appearance on WWHL, Leakes would not apologize for her behavior with the cameramen.

“How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here,” Leakes said. “You don’t have the right to go through my house to open up my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8 p.m ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo