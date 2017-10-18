Fans Freak out as Kim Zolciak Biermann Wears White Gown to Rapper’s Wedding

The Internet was quick to judge when photos surfaced of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak Biermann clad in a white gown while attending rapper Gucci Mane’s wedding Tuesday.

Such an incredible day!!! Blessed and Grateful to be able to celebrate such a beautiful union! 😍😍 @keyshiakaoir @laflare1017 #ManeEvent Dress by @ryanandwalter ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The Bravo reality personality posted several Instagram pictures and stories of her getting into a stunning white Ryan & Walter mermaid gown Tuesday night.

“Such an incredible day!!! Blessed and Grateful to be able to celebrate such a beautiful union,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned one photo.

The comments quickly became a mess of people wondering why the 39-year-old appeared to be committing the ultimate wedding faux pas of wearing white as a wedding guest.

“Did you wear white to someone else’s wedding???” one commenter wrote. “Kim I love you but that is wrong.”

“White at a wedding????” another said.

But there’s a good reason the Housewife ditched tradition for the wedding. The event was “white carpet” themed, with all guests being asked to wear white, which the Housewife was quick to let fans know in a sassy tweet.

BECAUSE THE BRIDE REQUESTED IT! Bye boo https://t.co/sRmSzBDqNB — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) October 18, 2017

Once Zolciak-Biermann clapped back, fans began to defend the Don’t Be Tardy cast member, noting that other wedding guests such as Diddy, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz were also clad in white.

😳 oh dear I really wish people would get all of their facts together before having a go I think it’s pretty clear you were ALL in white 🤣🤣👋👋 — Sarah Wilkinson (@SezziJ74) October 18, 2017

It was clearly an all white affair.. lol #byeboo — Kassie K (@Kassie_baybeeXx) October 18, 2017

The “Wasted” rapper’s lavish $1.7 million nuptials to model Keyshia Ka’oir were totally over the top from the start, with guests receiving $50,000 Swarovski crystal invites. The entire event was broadcast live on BET for the premiere episode of their reality series, The Mane Event.

The Mane Event airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on BET.