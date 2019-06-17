Reagan Charleston, ‘Southern Charm’ Star, Gives Birth to First Child

Congratulations are in order for Southern Charm New Orleans star Reagan Charleston, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Reece Thomas.

The couple welcomed daughter Reece Ellis Thomas on Wednesday, June 12 at 12.19 p.m. The little one ticked in on the scales at seven-pounds five-ounces, Charleston announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“She’s here, and she is perfect,” she wrote. “Reece Ellis Thomas, 6/12/19 12:19pm, 7 lbs 5 oz. Life will never be the same.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple revealed that they had named their baby girl after Thomas and stated that they were “overjoyed” at the newest addition to their family.

“We are simply overjoyed that Baby Reece came into this world today healthy and happy!” they told the outlet. “We have never known love like this!”

The birth came less than 24 hours after the duo were at the hospital for an unrelated reason: Thomas was hospitalized with appendicitis.

“Less than 24 hours before I give birth — DID NOT think this guy would be in a hospital bed!! Perfect timing for a case of Appendicitis!!! NBD God has a sense of humor,” she captioned a photo on Tuesday, June 11.

Although Charleston had later updated the post to reveal that Thomas would be in the hospital for “at least a week,” he was able to witness the birth of his daughter.

“We were both so thrilled that Daddy Reece’s white-blood-cell count was down and his doctors let him join us for the delivery and stay the day with us,” Charleston told PEOPLE.

Thomas was even able to spend Father’s Day with his newly expanded family, with Charleston marking the special occasion with a post on Instagram.

“Just two invalids & their precious baby!” she captioned a photo of herself, Thomas, and baby Reece. “Not how I thought we’d spend your first Father’s Day.

“We are grateful for you!!” she continued. “Reece is still waiting for his inflammation to go down so he can his surgery, but trooped to come take care of me & little girl today. I was enjoying what had been an easy delivery & recovery and was KNOCKED OUT by postpartum pre-eclampsia.”

“We have had the hardest, but best week ever,” she added. “It’s smooth sailing from here, Dad!! Love you both so much”

The couple, who had first dated more than a decade ago and reconnected following Charleston’s split from Jeff Charleston, had announced in May of this year that they had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together.