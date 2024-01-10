Rasheeda Frost on 'LHH' Longevity, Show Controversies, K. Michelle, and Her Reality TV Endgame (Exclusive)

When it comes to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rasheeda Frost is one of less than a handful of the original cast members who are still standing since its inaugural season. Fans know her as the Peach of the South. She was a popular rapper, primarily in Atlanta and its surrounding areas with catchy singles like "Marry Me" and "Bubble Gum" before transitioning to the now-MTV reality show in hopes of heightening her rap career. But she's done so much more than music since the show premiered in 2012 on VH1. Rasheeda is a successful serial entrepreneur with real estate deals, clothing stores, e-commerce, and restaurants, and is a forever champion of women in hip hop. But her time on the show hasn't been without strife.

Viewers will always remember her marriage to her longtime husband and manager turned business partner was nearly shattered with infidelity and a love child. They managed to come back stronger in love and business. She also dealt with major backlash after confronting former cast member K. Michelle about not believing she was a victim of domestic abuse. At the time, K. Michelle's alleged abuser was the husband of one of Rasheeda's best friends. The ordeal resurfaces often, and many believe Rasheeda owes K. Michelle an apology. After resurfacing recently, social media users weren't fans of how Rasheeda responded. But Rasheeda is moving on in positivity.

Now with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the second half of its 11th season, and on the heels of Erica Mena's firing for using a racial slur against another co-star, Rasheeda says this season, fans will see something different. Not only is the cast more unified, but her personal storyline is also discussion-worthy.

While other relationships may be struggling or controversial (i.e. Scrappy's current love triangle with two of his exes amid his divorce from Bambi), for Rasheeda, her storyline is all about her marital and business growth. She spoke with PopCulture.com about it all and more. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Tuesday on MTV at 9PM EST.

PopCulture.com: You have been on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since the beginning. Did you think that you be here 11.5 seasons later?

Rasheeda Frost: No, not at all. I wasn't quite sure what direction we were going in. But hey, I guess I can't complain now.

We knew you as a rapper first before joining the show, and I'm assuming that that was a big part of your decision to join. It was also very interesting to see the woman in the forefront because typically on the show, we'd seen women who were associated with men in the industry. So going into the show, I'm sure that you wanted to continue to expand your platform as a rapper, but you've done so much since then. How would you say that the show has contributed to your personal and professional success?

RF: It's helped a lot. This is what I will say: If you ain't lazy, and you understand that you're on a platform that you normally would never even be able to buy a freaking ad on, and you utilize the platform to the best of your capabilities, then great. Some have not exercised the platform correctly and shame on them. But it has helped level up things and allowed me to reach a broader audience and keep growing. But it does take a lot of discipline, a lot of focus, and a lot of execution.

Now we're coming off of a major controversy last season with longtime castmember Erica Mena that involved allegations of racism and colorism. Now that the dust has settled, how do you feel as if the cast has come together for part two of the season?

RF: Everybody came together like we normally would. We deal with a lot of different things throughout the season. In that case, it was a different kind of situation. But I feel like things happen and it's out of our control when certain things happen, and it's it is what it is. I hate that it happened that way because we all are like a family, like one big old family who have been working together for all these years. And when something like that happens, and you get taken back like, 'Damn, when did it go left? Why did it have to go this far? Why did it have to end so badly?' But at the end of the day, like I said before, you have to deal with the consequences of your actions. And it is what it is.

Your family is central to your personal storyline this season. Being on the show for as long as you have been, and showcasing how much you've already showcased, how do you go about deciding what to show and what not to show? When is the line drawn for you?

RF: I think in anybody's life, everybody should not know everything about you. So that's just facts. We all have things going on. But we're on an ensemble show. They are only going to be able to show so much anyway. But do I think it's a gamble. But overall, everybody doesn't need to know everything about you and your life and your business and your family.

There's a lot going on with the cast. One of the things that's in the headlines nowadays is the whole Ccrappy Erica Dixon, Diamond, and Bambi love triangle that's playing out seemingly in real-time. I know that from watching the show, you're pretty much friendly or friends with everyone that's mentioned. So what is your take on everything that's happening with that storyline?

RF: The thing I want to say is that people go into marriages with the idea of till death do us part. And when things don't work out that way, I hate that that happens because you kind of do go into it with the thought of spending your life with somebody. And in Scrappy and Bambi's case, it didn't happen like that. Scrappy has been Kirk and my friend forever. We are always cool with him and whoever he's with. I've been cool with Erica. I'm cool with Bambi. I know Diamond – I've been around that relationship and all of that. And honestly speaking, he's our friend. And whoever he's with or whoever he brings around, we're fine with it, because he's around us. like that. It is what it is

With Scrappy now, I think he just needs to take a little bit of time to heal. And he kind of jumps around and does a little bit of playing around. But that is what men do. He needs to find some stability, have a seat, relax, get Scrappy together, and then move forward from there.

We've seen these situations play out on reality TV so many times, and you've gone through your own stuff in your marriage and were brave enough to share what you were going through. What would you say was the difference in how you and Kirk were able to reconcile, and with Kirk seemingly having gotten it together and not wanting to risk losing his family versus your co-stars on the show?

RF: Everyone's relationship is different. Honestly speaking, I think it just goes beyond people who are on the show, but just people in general. A lot of times nowadays, people don't want to put in the work that it takes to have a strong union. They just want to be like, 'Oh, you did that. I ain't with that. I'm gone.' There's going to be things that you don't like about each other, from the small things to the bigger things. Everybody is going to deal with things in different ways. And sometimes I just feel like people go into marriage with the wrong mindset. They don't realize it's true work. And if it's somebody you're supposed to spend the rest of your life with, then you guys have to make decisions together. You won't always get along but learn to compromise.

When it came to me and Kirk, we've been married for 24 years. It's a totally different dynamic than anyone. So you really can't compare our marriage to anyone else. Others haven't put the years in. So all I could say about everybody's situation is sometimes it just takes it takes work, and sometimes it may work and sometimes it may not, unfortunately. But it is what is.

Was there ever a time when you wanted to take a break from the show, especially when you were going through a lot of trials and tribulations? And what made you decide not to take a break?

RF: Who said I didn't take a break? I did. I had to. A lot of different things transpired that people just don't know about. I had to take a break for myself, and for my mental. I had to unplug on all aspects.

Considering you have shown so much of your life already and you are very successful outside of the show, even though I know that the show, as you stated when used properly, can only add more value to what you have going on outside of the show. Is there an endgame for you with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta?

RF: The endgame was kind of conjured up when we started the show. We said to ourselves, 'What do we want out of this?' We didn't know how long the show would last. You have contracts and deals and different situations that deal with. But I think only time can tell.

You have retail stores and restaurants, you've talked about doing things in real estate, and I believe you have cosmetics as well. What other business ventures are you interested in trying out? I know a lot of the reality TV stars have been transitioning into acting. What's next for you?





RF: I'd be interested in going into interior design, and potentially coming out with a cool accessory line. Me and my husband do real estate and as of now, we do own several properties, and also sell properties and different things like that. And that's been something we've been doing for a real long time and something that's kind of like therapy for us, something that we do and enjoy together. I've taken a liking to design and development. The hard work and the construction is what I leave to Kirk. And then I come in and do all the designing. So I'm looking forward to expanding on that. And then we also have our own production company and are coming out with a couple of documentaries and some shows and things like that.

Getting going back to the music, you've had success on your own within the rap industry. What is your take on the state of hip hop now, specifically women in hip hop?

RF: I'm glad that the light has been shining as long as it has been on the females. And I've been saying this for a minute is I'm just praying that we can continue to be consistent in the game. I don't want us to come in the game and we got like one dominating and then we disappear. We need to build and grow and continue to be part of the avenue of hip hop. A lot of us women out here are extremely talented, and we deserve that opportunity. It's important to stay consistent out there, ladies. Keep going with music for years and years to come as the men have.

You were recently brought up again after something recirculated with one of your former co-stars and some social media users weren't really fans of the way you handled the response to questions about K Michelle. So in retrospect, do you regret that interaction with her at all, especially in the world that we live in now with, like the MeToo Movement and protecting black women and this whole reckoning that seems to be happening now, specifically in hip hop?

RF: I try to be the person who does not really regret things, because everything happens for a reason, and the Lord already has it written, so I just kind of keep that aspect. I feel like everything that happened in your life is what's supposed to be and there are lessons that you learn from that. I wish things would have happened differently. However, they didn't. It is what it is. You can't please everybody.

This world is so crazy. It is hard for me to even say anything because I just feel like I can't say anything, do anything. Nowadays, it just seems like everything and everyone is coming down on you at once. It doesn't matter. It's a lot. And I just feel like certain situations happen, and they happen for whatever reason they happen for. And you have to deal with it and keep it moving. But that situation always resurfaces. So it's nothing new about it, to be honest. It's old.

What are you hoping that viewers get from your storyline this season on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta?

RF: My story this season, it's just us really trying to grow our businesses, create generational wealth, and kind of be shoulders for others who are going through a lot of different things as the OGs of the group, especially when it comes to relationship issues. Everybody is dealing with relationships in different ways. They always come to us and ask for advice, even with friendships and how to handle certain things. And I feel like being able to help other cast mates and people in general get a better understanding of things, move past things, or just give good advice is key. There's a lot that we're doing this season and just trying to show growth and elevation.

In terms of the friendship circle, people have been able to make it past certain situations, grow, elevate, do new things, gain old friends back, relationships get mended, some you lose, and that's all okay. So with this season, I think you go see a whole lot of different things that happen. And I think when it comes to us, viewers will see growth as a husband and wife who's just really trying to get it together and focus on the future.