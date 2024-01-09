Key Witness in Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez Trial Reportedly Joining 'Love & Hip Hop: Houston'

Kelsey Nicole, the woman who was a central s in the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez shooting trial, is reportedly coming to the small screen. The Jasmine Brand reports exclusively that Nicole will be joining Love & Hip Hop: Houston, the fifth installment of the popular reality series franchise. Aside from Megan, who Nicole worked for an an assistant and was her best friend before the infamous night in question, has other notable ties to the music industry. Her son's father is Darien 'Dboy' Smith, who reportedly previously served as an exec at 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan's former record label. Smith also appears to be the manager of rising rapper Erica Banks. Banks is joining the second half of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which will debut on Jan. 9 on MTV at 9 PM EST.

Sources close to the production say they are now actively working to finalize the cast for the show, and they believe Nicole is key to the franchise. Houston was in the works a few years ago, ironically with Megan at the helm, but was scrapped. The report notes it picked back up last October.

Nicole is a Texas native. Her father, the late 50 PAK, born Emmitt Harris, was a respected rapper in the Houston area. It's unconfirmed whether she has signed her contract.

Megan and Nicole's friendship came to an end after Megan was shot by Lanez in 2020. Lanez is currently serving 10-year sentence for the. Despite previous testimony tp police that was recorded, as well as jailhouse calls with Lanez, and text messages implicating Lanez as the shooter, Nicole has not publicly named Lanez as the shooter. She plead the fifth during her testimony.