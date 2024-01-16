Rasheeda Frost Dishes on Her 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Storyline for Season 11, Part 2 (Exclusive)

When you think of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rasheeda Frost is one that comes to mind. The Atlanta native had a successful career in rap before her transition to the reality television show with her manager-turned-business partner, Kirk. The two have been married for 24 years and share a blended family and various businesses. She's always been an entertainment storyline on the show, good or bad, but this season, her personal storyline is a lot different.

Rasheeda, the self-proclaimed boss, says her focus this half of the season is solely chronicling the various business ventures she and her husband are involved in for the betterment of their family. "My story this season, it's just us really trying to grow our businesses, create generational wealth, and kind of be the shoulders for others who are going through a lot of different things as the OGs of the group, especially when it comes to relationship issues," she told PopCulture in an interview, noting that with her own marital issues displayed on the show, she can be the voice of reason for others. Over the past 11 seasons, fans have watched Rasheeda and Frost's ups and downs, which included Kirk's public infidelity and an outside child. But through tough talks, and hard work, they were able to reconcile and are seemingly stronger than ever.

On being a mentor to her co-stars, Rasheeda told us: "Everybody is dealing with relationships in different ways. They always come to us and ask for advice, even with friendships and how to handle certain things. And I feel like being able to help other cast mates and people in general get a better understanding of things, move past things, or just give good advice is key. There's a lot that we're doing this season and just trying to show growth and elevation."

Rasheeda says she is excited for viewers to see the journey between the friend group on the show coming off of a tumultuous season that resulted in longtime cast member Erica Mena's firing amid backlash of her using a racial slur toward her co-star, Spice.

"In terms of the friendship circle, people have been able to make it past certain situations, grow, elevate, do new things, gain old friends back, relationships get mended, some you lose, and that's all okay," Rasheeda added. "So with this season, I think you go see a whole lot of different things that happen. And I think when it comes to us, viewers will see growth as a husband and wife who's just really trying to get it together and focus on the future."

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Tuesday at 9 PM EST on MTV. Past seasons can be streamed on Paramount+.