Rasheeda Frost Dishes on 'Elevated' Season 2 of 'Boss Moves' (Exclusive)

Rasheeda Frost is back for an "elevated" second season of her Philo original series, Boss Moves with Rasheeda. Ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star's show, which gives an inside look at how she runs her expanding musical and business empire on a day-to-day basis, Rasheeda opened up to PopCulture.com about the "mission" of Season 2 and some of her favorite celebrity guests.

"Season 2 of Boss Moves, I'm so happy," she gushed. "We have elevated, we looking fly. We showing y'all all around the ATL, and our mission this season is to inform and educate and just come together and help each other." Helping to give some business owners in "dire straits" a "little bit of a jumpstart," Rasheeda is focused on being a "blessing" to her community while learning everything she can about business, love and life from her friends. "And how to be fly, of course," the rapper added. "[We] talk about fashion and just really instill confidence in each other, and show that [we'll] work together. It ain't got to be no drama. It can be about educating, uplifting, and seeing other people, and wanting and helping other people be successful."

Showing her life outside of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been another blessing. "I just love the fact that we're able to show more of our real selves in the things that we really do," she told PopCulture. "Because when you're on a show with an ensemble cast and there's specific ways that things need to be done, you don't get to show a lot of the majority of your real life."

Bringing in huge guest stars like Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, Marlo Hampton, Virgil Harper, Gocha Hawkins, Tamara Young, and Jermaine Dupri is another bonus. One of Rasheeda's favorite episodes of the season brings in married HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, who shared their secret to living and working together.

As a married woman of 23 years to husband Kirk Frost, Rasheeda admitted she still feels like she's learning "how to make all this love and working together thing work still," despite people thinking she's got it all figured out. "So from the episode with Egypt and Mike, I was like, 'Yo, I love these tactics that they do with each other in their relationship. Babe, we need to add that into our lives,'" she shared. New episodes of Boss Moves with Rasheeda air weekly every Tuesday on Philo.