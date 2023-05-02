'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Returns on MTV With OGs and Surprising Newcomers (Exclusive)

After an extended break and rumors of a cancellation, MTV has officially announced Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's return. Originally on VH1 for the past decade-plus, the popular reality series has switched stations, with old and new faces returning, and set to premiere on Tuesday, June 13th at 8 pm ET/PT as part of Tuesday Night Takeover. Longtime fans can look forward to the comeback of The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, as she fights for her life after a near-fatal surgery and on the heels of her Grammy® nomination. Fresh off her divorce from Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena is taking over the big and small screen with her acting career. Another divorce to follow is Bambi and Scrappy, as the mother of three shifts her focus to her rap career. Controversial couple Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are back and revamping Frost Bistro as the self-proclaimed Georgia Peach shuts down her other business. Yandy has also entered the food and beverage business and has launched her new restaurant Dancing Crepe and is expanding her cosmetic line. There are also some new players ready to show the ATL what they're working with.

Joining the cast is Erica Banks, a viral sensation known for her hit record "Buss It." She's launching her new single and excited to prove herself as an artist. Transitioning from influencer and entrepreneur, Amy Luciani Popular is determined to invest her self-made millions into a rap career. And in a surprising twist, actress, and runway model Jessica White joins the series to chronicle her mental health healing journey following her most recent separation from her longtime on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend. She also has dreams of becoming R&B's next big thing.

Additional cast members include Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead, Scrappy, Momma Dee, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Safaree, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo, and Khaotic. Friendships and family bonds are tested, dreams are pursued, and drama is forever present.

Fans can catch up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV. Future seasons of "Love & Hip Hop" from other cities will remain on VH1 and will air later in 2023.

See the trailer above. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is produced by Antoinette Media founded by Lashan Browning.