Rapper T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Dead at 66

Rapper T.I.‘s older sister, Precious Harris, died Friday at age 66, a week after being involved in a serious car accident in Atlanta.

Harris’ daughter Kamaya Chapman shared a heartbreaking tribute on her Instagram page Friday, along with a photo of her mother.

“From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven… mama girl you know ima miss you…. I love you so much,” she wrote, including a broken heart emoji. “I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so [at] peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

The post drew hundreds of messages of condolences from fans.

“So sorry for your loss praying for you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“My heart goes out to you and the rest of your family,” another added.

Sources close to the family told TMZ Harris was put on life support after the accident and was never responsive. The outlet also reported that T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris are both “devastated” as T.I. was “incredibly close” to his older sister.

“We Love You Dearly Baby Girl….” T.I. wrote on Instagram before her death, alongside a photo with Harris.

Tiny also asked fans for thoughts and prayers last week, after the accident.

“Prayer WARRIORS send some prayers up for Tip’s beautiful big sister,” Tiny wrote.

Following the accident, T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and Tiny stopped production of Family & Hustle after Harris’ car crash on Feb. 13.

The details of the crash are unknown, but sources told TMZ Harris hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. She was rushed to the ICU.

According to PEOPLE, Harris is survived by Kamaya and two other children, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman.

“I got to spend 38 amazing years with this Angel but today my Mom made her transition to be with the Lord,” Kareem wrote in his own tribute to his mother. “Cherish your time yall as my mom [Precious Harris] did! She danced, she loved and most importantly she LIVED. Im gone miss the shit out of this woman! Pray for our family, myself @kamayadaplug @troubleman31 @the.leading.man.”

During a concert in Atlanta earlier this week, singer Monica dedicated a song to Harris, reports Hot New Hip Hop. “I want Precious to feel the love,” the R&B singer reportedly told the audience.

Harris was featured on T.I. and Tiny’s reality shows, VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

Photo credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images