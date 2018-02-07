Ramona Singer’s Ex Reportedly Dumps and Evicts Cheating Mistress

Ramona Singer’s ex-husband Mario Singer appears to be getting a taste of his own medicine after the woman he allegedly cheated on the Singer with reportedly cheated on him.

Page Six reported Wednesday that Mario dumped his girlfriend Kasey Dexter after catching her having an affair in their West Palm Beach, Florida home through the use of hidden cameras around Christmas.

Dexter and Mario first got together in 2013 while Mario was still married to the Real Housewives of New York celeb, resulting in the couple’s divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

“Mario told Kasey he’ll never marry her or have kids with her, so she f—ed up,” a source told Page Six, claiming that he “emotionally abused her” and told her that “she’s only good for fake tits and fake lips.” The source also claimed that Mario had physically abused Dexter in the past, fracturing her hand during one altercation.

After discovering the alleged affair, the source continued that Dexter woke up one morning and “there were eviction papers” on her door.

“He gave her 30 days to move out, but she didn’t want to go anywhere because it was her home,” the source said, adding that he allegedly offered his ex thousands of dollars to vacate the premises but came through with the money.

The publication confirmed with Boca Raton police that on Feb. 1, Mario called the police on his ex after she was found still living in the home they shared after he told her to get out.

The police report “confirmed that the argument was verbal in nature and nothing physical had taken place” and “[Dexter] still had residency rights to the property.” They “confirmed that they would be staying in separate bedrooms for the remainder of the evening” and left.

The source claimed that Dexter is working on getting new living accommodations, but “she’s living out of bags now. If she goes back, she’ll get arrested for trespassing and all her stuff is there. She’s going to have to go back to their apartment with a police escort.”

Even though Dexter is making moves to leave, the source claims he’s more interested in revenge.

“He told her that he wants to ruin her life and bring her down. He’s a man scorned,” the source said, adding that “Kasey didn’t mean to hurt him, she just fell in love with someone else.”

