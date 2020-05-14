'Queer Eye' Season 5 First Look Shows Fab 5 in Philadelphia

✖

Queer Eye fans, get your tissue boxes ready as the Fab 5 heads to The City of Brotherly Love for Season 5 of the hit Netflix show. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown , Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet.

Netflix revealed the first look at the upcoming season Thursday, a play on the 1851 portrait of George Washington crossing the Delaware River featuring the Fab 5 making the journey with the Philadelphia skyline in their background. "This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough!" the Queer Eye Instagram captioned the first look teaser. "Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars, a life vest, and an extremely absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet!"

Opening up to Entertainment Weekly about the Philadelphia season, Porowski said fans will get a whole new slice of life and diverse outlook on life in the eastern Pennsylvania city. "We're able to continue to champion diversity and I think that's what's so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different," the food and wine expert explained. "With Philadelphia, it's a lot more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta — even though we filmed in Atlanta, and we were really along the periphery in Kansas City as well. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there's always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise."

Season 6 of the hit Netflix series had just begun filming in Texas when the coronavirus began to spread in the U.S., stopping production. "We barely completed one episode," Porowski told EW. "And then we were kind of taking it day by day... and then when they realized that it just wasn't safe to continue, we put the production on hold, as all productions have basically done." While the release date of Season 6 hangs in limbo, Queer Eye fans can look on the bright side and get excited for the June 5 Season 5 premiere on Netflix.