Pumpkin Shannon Twins With Her 6-Month-Old Daughter in New Snapshot

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, daughter of reality star Mama June Shannon, shared an adorable photo of herself and 6-month-old daughter, Ella, in matching outfits.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot cast member took to Instagram to thank clothing Har Couture for matching Mother/Daughter pink shirts they rocked on the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So thanks to [Har Couture] me and Ella now have these cute matching shirts,” Shannon wrote on the caption, along with two red heart emojis.

The photo saw the duo staring at the camera as they rocked the matching shirts. Shannon’s read: “I Love Kickin’ It With My Mini.” Ella’s read: “I Love Kickin’ It With My Mama.”

Fans were stunned by the adorable image, going to the comments section to write sweet compliments about baby Ella.

“Ella is sooooooo cute!” one user commented.

“Ur daughter is so incredibly adorable!! I couldn’t get over how cute she was when I watched the new season of ur show,” another one added.

“Aww she’s the cutest!! Love the shirts!” another one wrote.

Shannon and husband, Joshua Afraid, welcomed baby Ella on Dec. 8, 2017. The couple married in Las Vegas on April 30 and shared photos with Us Weekly earlier this month.

Pumpkin told Us Weekly that her mother, Mama June helped out with planning the wedding, which happened at the Planet Hollywood Hotel’s Chapel. Putting the nuptials together was “a little overwhelming,” but “everything was perfect,” she said.

“Everybody was there, so they have their issues, but sometimes they work through them,” Shannon said of the wedding. “I think everyone got through their problems, and it was a great day for everybody.”

Ella played a special role in the festivities, along with Shannon’s younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo”, who carried the baby down the aisle as an honorary flower girl.

Shannon also kissed Ella at the altar, and the proud parents posted for a picture with their newborn.

“We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?” Shannon said at the time.

Their favorite moment of the wedding was the vows, which “said that no matter how tough things get, you know, we’ll always love each other and always be there for one another, no matter what happens with the family or anything like that,” Shannon said.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WEtv.