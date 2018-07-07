Pumpkin Shannon Shares July 4th Family Photo

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon returned to Instagram for the first time in two weeks to wish fans a happy and safe Fourth of July with a family photo, including her adorable 6-month-old daughter Ella.

“Happy 4th of July From Our Family To Yours,” Shannon, 18, wrote in the caption. She also tagged her husband Joshua Efrid and the Instagram page she set up for her daughter.

Shannon’s mother, Mama June Shannon, also celebrated Independence Day on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself in a swimsuit while she was still working on losing 300 pounds.

This was the first post from Shannon since June 20, when she shared a cute photo of herself and Ella wearing matching pink shirts. Shannon’s read, “I love kickin’ it with my Mini,” while Ella’s read “I love kickin’ it with my Mama.” The shirts were created by Har Couture.

Ella was born on Dec. 8, and turned 6 months old in June, writing, “Can’t believe my little princess is 6 months old. She’s growing up so quickly.”

Shannon and Efrid tied the knot at the Planet Hollywood resort chapel in Las Vegas. Shannon’s younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, carried Ella down the aisle so she could serve as an honorary flower girl.

After Ella was born, Shannon told Us Weekly she could not believe how much she loves her little girl.

“I honestly didn’t know that I could love a little person so much,” Shannon told the magazine. “I want her to grow up and not listen to what others have to say, and if she wants to do something, go after it!”

Shannon also said she did not plan on having a child while still in her teens. She was hoping not to have a child until she turned 24.

“I don’t condone teen pregnancy but I like the fact that I’m going to be able to grow up with my daughter,” she said, adding that she hopes to have at least three other children with Efrid.

One thing that surprised her more than anything was the cost of diapers.

“The thing that has surprised me the most is how many diapers you go through,” she told Us Weekly. “They don’t come cheap either!”

Shannon has two older sisters, Jessica, 21, and Anna, 23. Neither of them appear on WEtv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot with Shannon, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo. Anna told E! News she is now estranged from her mother and believes Mama June lost weight just to get another reality show.

