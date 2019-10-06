‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal Brother JD Is a ‘Strong Guy’ Amid Ongoing Illness

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott spoke out on their older brother J.D. Scott’s ongoing illness. The twins called J.D. a “strong guy” and are looking forward to his “epic” wedding later this year. J.D., 42, revealed in July he is fighting a “mysterious” illness and shared some positive news last month.

“J.D.’s fine. He’s a strong guy, doing his own thing, and he and his fiancée came to Latin America with us,” Drew told Closer Weekly in a new interview.

“They’re getting married later this year,” Jonathan chimed in. “It’s going to be epic!”

Back in July, Scott shared a video with fans, with fiancee Annalee Belle sitting by his side. In the video, he told fans he was rushed to the hospital in May because “things got really bad” and he “thought [he] was dying, actually.”

Thankfully on Sept. 15, the Canadian actor updated fans on his condition. He said his doctor discovered he had a “bad GI infection which has been fixed.” He was also “exposed to and may have been suffering from fluoroquinolone toxicity (also called ‘Getting Floxed’)” and discovered he has acute mercury poisoning.

“We don’t know at this point how it happened but I am being treated for it and that would explain the some of the issues I’ve been having as well,” J.D. wrote on Facebook. “So at the end of the day, we have a lot more clarity on what was going on and how to tackle it. I’ve stuck to the diet which limits (almost to zero) gluten, sugar, soy and dairy. I have so many other things I have to take daily for this treatment but I am so grateful to finally have some real answers and direction.”

Aside from his health crisis, J.D. does have a wedding to look forward to. Last week, J.D. revealed that his wedding is less than a month away.

“I can’t believe that I’m getting married in less than a month! So much to do before then but we are getting close,” J.D. wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to start this new phase of our life together and am so grateful for having such a wonderful partner through the good times and bad. Thank you [Belle].”

As for Belle, she shared a photo of her wedding dress on Thursday. She said the couple recently visited Phoenix ti pick up auction items for their wedding.

“We made a last minute trip to Phoenix yesterday to get some auction items and some rad bar stools for our wedding, then decided to drive right back,” she wrote. “I went so sleep about 4:30 AM, got up at 11:30 and literally went straight to the computer to get wedding stuff (and a bit of work) done. I just finished picking up some decor pieces and holy bananas…I got chest pain from anxiety for the first time.”

Belle is a makeup artist. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in November.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage