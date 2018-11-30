‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Breaks Silence After Ex-Fiancee Gets Engaged 8 Months Post-Breakup

Jonathan Scott is speaking out after his ex-fiancée, Jacinta Kuznetsov, announced that she has found a new love following their breakup just eight months ago.

After Kuznetsov revealed on Nov. 13 that she said “yes” to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen, Scott told PEOPLE that there are no hard feelings, claiming that he couldn’t be happier for his ex.

“I wish Jacinta the very best always,” he told the outlet.

Scott’s comment came just days after Kuznetsov took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she not only had a new man in her life, but that she was preparing to take the next step in their relationship.

“‘First — if you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you,’” she began her post with a quote from John Steinbeck. “‘ Second — There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind. The other is an outpouring of everything good in you — of kindness and consideration and respect — not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable. The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.’”

“Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your BFF forever,” she concluded, adding a diamond ring emoji and the hashtag “yesyesyes.”

Speaking to Us Weekly following the announcement of their engagement, Kuznetsov revealed that she and Allen had been “best friends for years” prior to their engagement.

The Property Brothers star and Jacinta parted ways back in April after nearly three years of dating. The former couple had first met when she was a development producer at the Scott Brothers Entertainment production company.

In a now-deleted post from Kuznetsov at the time of their split, she wrote that she had “an abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life,” adding that “life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”