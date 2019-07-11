‘Property Brothers’ Sibling JD Scott Reveals Debilitating Illness Diagnosis in Emotional Message

Property Brothers sibling JD Scott recently took to social media to deliver an emotional message, revealing that he has been diagnosed with a debilitating illness. In a video post titled “The Truth Behind JD’s Mysterious Last Year,” Scott and his fiancée Annalee Belle explained what had been going on with the older sibling of Property Brothers stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“Human beings are delicate creatures and I found out just how delicate this last year as I struggled against something very serious,” he wrote in the video caption. “It has been a race for answers and a frustrating journey when it seems like everything is against you, even time,” the caption added.

“Warning, this video is long and quite emotional at times. Please bear with me when I can’t find the words or a voice to talk about some of the more painful memories,” the caption concluded.

In the video, Scott revealed that he came to learn that he was suffering from a combination of things that were manifesting as various symptoms, but the main issue was that his antibodies were “through the roof.”

Functional physician Dr. Scott Jacobson, who had been treating Scott, saw this as evidence of his body reacting in the way indicative of trying to fight an autoimmune disease.

The journey to the discovery, however, was wrought with discomfort and exhaustion, as for months doctors could not pinpoint exactly what was going on with Scott. Symptoms such as being sensitive to temperatures over 70 degrees and not being able to get out of bed were wearing Scott down, and eluding doctors.

Ironically, early on doctors did suggest that he may have an autoimmune issue, but they eventually changed their diagnosis to presuming that he may have “had two brain aneurysms.”

After getting multiple scans, a neurosurgeon advised Scott that he might actually have had a “new pathway” formed in his brain, which is not uncommon or life-threatening. This was a partial comfort, as Scott had been brought to the point of believing that he was dying because of the severity of his symptoms.

“Walking too much would bring on the symptoms. Heat would bring on the symptoms,” he explained. “So I was very limited in what I could do. But as long as I was within an area that I could control, I could actually do things.”

Ultimately, a combination of medication and a change to his diet seems to have helped him get a better handle on things, and he is deeply grateful to all of his fans and followers for their support.