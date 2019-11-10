‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reportedly Taking Next Major Step in Relationship

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel have reportedly taken a major step in their relationship. The two started dating in September, shortly after Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik announced they were splitting up. Since then, Scott and Deschanel have been seen almost everywhere together, from the Dancing With The Stars ballroom to a Halloween wedding. A source close to the couple has now told Life & Style on Nov. 6 that Scott moved some of his stuff into Deschanel’s Los Angeles home.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” the source said.

Her friends told Deschanel not to “rush anything,” but they know how happy the (500) Days of Summer star has been with Scott.

“She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says ‘when you know, you know,’” the source said. “When they met, there was immediate chemistry and they haven’t looked back since.”

This is not the first time rumors about the two moving fast have surfaced. In September, just a few weeks after they were seen together for the first time, the Star tabloid claimed the two were not “wasting any time – because the new couple are already shacking up.” One of Deschanel’s friends later told Gossip Cop that story was “not true on any level.”

Deschanel and Scott met over the summer when they filmed a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their siblings, Bones star Emily Deschanel and Scott’s twin Drew Scott. A few weeks later, the two were seen hand-in-hand, walking to a restaurant in Silver Lake, California. The two officially went public with their romance when they sat by the dance floor during the Sept. 30 Dancing With The Stars episode.

As if the DWTS appearance was not enough, Scott and Deschanel made the relationship Instagram official, too. On Oct. 20, Deschanel shared an early Halloween photo taken during Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, showing her leaping into Scott’s arms.

On Halloween, Scott and Deschanel attended his brother J.D. Scott’s wedding to Annalee Belle. Deschanel dressed as Catwoman and Scott as Batman for the Halloween-themed nuptials.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman,” Deschanel wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the wedding. “Only for the nuptials of [JD] and [Annalee] could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union!”

“What a magical evening celebrating JD and Annalee. There’s nothing better than being surrounded by loved ones,” Scott wrote in the caption to his own Instagram post.

Deschanel and Pechenik announced their split in early September. Pechnik filed for divorce on Oct. 22. The couple are parents to daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2. They listed Jan. 8 as the date of separation, and Deschanel requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Image