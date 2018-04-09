‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott Posts First Photo After Breakup With Girlfriend

HGTV personality Jonathan Scott has been enjoying a weekend in New York following a heartfelt breakup announcement shared to Instagram Friday, revealing that he and his girlfriend of two years had broken up.

“Well hey there [NYC]. How’ve you been?” Scott tweeted a photo while traveling on West 40th Street in New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is unclear what Scott is up to in New York this week, the 39-year-old Property Brothers reality star made headlines this weekend when he took to social media on Friday to announce the amicable breakup between him and girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, a television and music radio talk show.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote. “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

He added that there’s “no drama or negativity” in their breakup and that they will “continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Fans reacted with sadness and support for the HGTV contractor, taking to social media to share their thoughts and express their love at this time.

In an interview in October 2016 with Chelsea Handler on her Netflix show, Chelsea, Scott revealed that he met Kuznetsov, a radio talk show producer, at a charity event, but initially failed to get her info.

“She was like a ghost. Nobody knew who she was,” he told Handler, revealing he was able to track her down and reconnect six months later after noticing her in the background of a picture a friend posted.

In one post from last winter that is now heartbreaking for Property Brothers fans, Scott wrote, “When you meet somebody who makes you smile and laugh non stop… you know you have something special.”

This past November, the Canadian native called Kuznetsov his “number one supporter.”

While his brother, Drew is getting ready to marry longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan this year, Scott told Us Weekly in January that he and Kuznetsov were in no hurry to get married.

“Not right now,” the HGTV personality responded when asked about impending nuptials. “My girlfriend and I have been dating for two years and just having a blast … It’s been great.”