‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Says He’ll Adopt Alone If He Doesn’t Find the Right Partner

Jonathan Scott can’t wait to become a dad, but the Property Brothers star isn’t placing pressure on a romantic relationship to do so.

The HGTV personality, who divorced wife Kelsy Ully in 2007 and split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov last year, told PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday that while he was interested in finding the right person, he wasn’t looking to get involved in a romance just to move along on his personal timeline.

“I’ve dated a lot in my life, and I’ve dated every kind of person you can imagine,” he told the publication. “I just want to be around people who bring energy and when you walk away you feel good about yourself and good about them. That’s it. The other people, I don’t need them.”

Another aspect he’s looking for in a potential partner is the desire to build a family together, although he revealed becoming a father is imminent regardless of his romantic status.

“I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” Scott said. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to find someone with whom he can share his life.

“I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” the TV personality admitted. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”

He joked, “Where are all the sexy, cool, courageous women? Show yourself. Come on!”

