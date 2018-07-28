‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Wants to Build a Family

Drew Scott’s twin brother Jonathan might be the one who covers construction on their HGTV series, but off-screen, the 40-year-old real estate agent is devising his own plans for building a family with wife, Linda Phan.

According to USA Today, Scott told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour how he would like to expand his family by having three or four children, perhaps even triplets with Phan, saying it would be “one and done.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Scott and Phan, 32, have numerous discussions about children and the wonder of having two sets of twins, he suggested she would want to hold off on that well into the birth of their first.

“I would not be against twins. We entertained each other growing up,” Scott said of his “best friend” and twin brother, Jonathan.

But plans for expanding their family at the moment will have to wait. Scott and his brother have created an empire with Scott Brothers Entertainment. From their numerous HGTV series to home furnishings, accessories, best-selling books and a design cruise this winter, the two have been incredibly busy bodies.

“[Linda and I] get our fix with our nieces and nephews,” Scott said, adding the two would be taking a brief break from work though for his honeymoon.

The Brother vs. Brother and Buying and Selling star has been having a whirlwind summer so far. This past May, Scott tied the knot in what was touted a “magical” destination wedding in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively following the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Scott and Phan’s guests included 300 family members and friends who were flown in from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America to share their happy day.

While the couple did not have plans for a honeymoon, they revealed they would be heading to Ecuador.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott told E! News at the time. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Scott and Phan met during the 2010 Toronto Fashion Week and got engaged in December 2016.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images