‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Addresses Rumors of Brother Jonathan Joining ‘DWTS’

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott might appear on Dancing With The Stars, if twin brother Drew Scott can successfully convince him to.

“Everyone wants to know. I’m pushing him. I want him to do it,” Drew told Hollywood Life on Aug. 23.

Drew appeared on DWTS season 25 during its fall 2017 season. Paired with pro Emma Slater, the two came in fourth and successfully recruited his twin for a trio Jive dance to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” proving that the HGTV star could have a future on the show.

But the only problem is their jam-packed schedules.

“I mean, our schedules are crazy, I don’t think he will,” Drew told Hollywood Life. “He keeps saying, ‘Well, you came in third.’ Wait, third? No, fourth, I came fourth. And he’s, like, ‘If you came in fourth, I would come in first.’ So I think he needs to put his feet in the mouth. He needs to do it.”

If Scott wants to join the show, Drew would advise him to get ready for extreme cardio workouts.

“My advice is to get ready for cardio, because that’s the hardest thing I did not realize,” Drew explained to Hollywood Life. Drew said he lost 34 pounds in 10 weeks, and did the hardest cardio workouts in his life, he said.

The Scott brothers have such insane schedules that Drew even had to delay his honeymoon so they could film a whole season of Property Brothers in Nashville. Drew and his wife Linda Phan tied the knot in May, but did not leave for Ecuador until August. The two helped locals in Ecuador raise funds for clean water access.

Scott might also be busy working on HGTV’s planned special about renovating the former Brady Bunch home. After the network bought the house last month, Scott offered to work with Lance Bass, who hoped to buy the house, on the HGTV special.

“Would LOVE to work with you,”Scott tweeted to Bass. “This is such an iconic home and it really played an important part of my childhood reinforcing strong family values.”

Scott is also single after breaking up with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov. He recently told PEOPLE that his brother’s wedding gives him hope that he can find the right one someday too.

“There is such profound love and respect between the two of them. They really do make each other better people. And to see that bond now made official after, I believe, eight years, it just feels right,” Scott said of Drew and Phan. “Linda really taught Drew to have an open heart. Drew has always been very analytical in his approach to life, but Linda taught him to slow down and express love, and it’s really made him a better man. And I’m glad to have them both on my team.”

DWTS returns on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 24. As for Property Brothers, new episodes air on HGTV on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless