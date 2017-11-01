‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Respond to ‘Fixer Upper’ Ending

Property Brothers celebs Drew and Jonathan Scott have a message for Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines: We get it!

The brothers said they’ll definitely miss their fellow HGTV stars, but that they respect the couple’s decision to end their hit show after its upcoming fifth season to focus more on their family.

“I can always appreciate anybody who says family is first,” Drew tells PEOPLE. “That’s the same with us. (Older brother) JD, our parents, Linda (Phan, his fiance) and her family as well, are the most important things in my life, and Jonathan and I both feel the same way.”

The two star in their original HGTV show as well as several spin-offs, so they say they get the exhaustion that comes with making a hit show.

Jonathan said, “It definitely is taxing. We do almost 50 hours of original programming a year. We want to give our fans that selection and that offer, but we can appreciate that it is taxing on the schedule.”

When asked how the duo pulls it off, Jonathan admits, “Maybe it’s because Drew and I have no life.”

Drew has even more on his plate right now, competing in this season of Dancing with the Stars with partner Emma Slater.

“I’ll be honest, I’m permanently tired right now,” he said. “It’s exhausting.”