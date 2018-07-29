‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal the One Renovation That Stopped Production

Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV‘s Property Brothers have revealed that one renovation got so dramatic, they finally walked away.

The Scott brothers are among some of TV’s favorite real estate experts. The twins help people find or create their perfect homes within their budget, though they sometimes deal with high maintenance clients, or couples who just cannot agree between themselves.

On Thursday, they told such a story at the Televisions Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, according to a report by Fox News.

“The network and production company work together sometimes… I think they cast people that give me gray hair,” Jonathan Scott told a group of reporters gathered in the Beverly Hilton. “But, 99 percent of the home-owners are fantastic and wonderful and grateful and thankful as they can be. And then, there’s the 1 percent that are sometimes a pain.”

Of course, the Scott brothers acknowledged that it was precisely these rare clients that made for the best reality shows, so that is where most of the focus falls. They proceeded to tell the story of their one and only canceled renovation.

“It makes for good television, but of all of our shows, we’ve done 320 episodes of programming – and one, we had to cancel on the home-owner,” said Jonathan. “It was a firefighter and I remember all of his firefighter buddies were going to come and help and we were thinking this is going to be the sexiest episode ever.”

“He had a good personality, but we were house-hunting and there was this one house that he really wanted to look at and it was in a neighborhood that was an old landfill,” added Drew. “They didn’t properly prep the soil before building, so all the houses in the neighborhood were literally sinking. And inside of the house, the house was falling apart. Well, in the living-room, in the front of the living room it was one height, and in the back of the living room, it was completely sunken.”

“He wanted Jonathan to completely cheap out and just level the floor and don’t worry about the structure, so the back of the room had about a 4-and-a-half-foot ceiling and the front was a regular height,” he went on. Jonathan added that the house in question was already illegal for habitation, and this would have been against the law for him.

“So, we had already filmed the bio and the house-hunt and we found out that’s the house he wanted, and we said, we’ll we’re not going to do the renovation on it, so we ended up walking away – and unfortunately, he ended up buying the house,” Drew went on.

“We said you’ll never ever make your money back on it,” Jonathan finished simply. “That was the only homeowner, thank goodness – knock on glass that’s it the only one we’ve ever had to walk away from.”

Property Brothers airs on Wednesdsay nights at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.