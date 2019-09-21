‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Weighs in on Jonathan’s New Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

In the days following reports that Property Brothers and A Very Brady Renovation star, Jonathan Scott is dating actress, Zooey Deschanel, the HGTV personality’s younger twin, Drew is breaking his silence over the new relationship and sharing that he’s really happy for him.

During an event in Hollywood this past week, Drew told Us Weekly that he’s ecstatic that his older brother and Deschanel found a connection with one another.

“[They’re] both amazing people, and I think it’s great,” Drew said. “It’s exciting. And it means I get to get Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

The 41-year-old HGTV star also went on to share that he and his wife, Linda Phan of whom he married last May, have been on double dates with the new couple, adding the pairs have a “lot of the same interests” and “quirky personalities.”

When asked if he is “happy” with his brother’s relationship with the New Girl star, he replied with certainty: “Oh yes. Yeah.”

News broke last Friday that Deschanel and Scott were dating after paparazzi cameras captured the two holding hands while out on a date in Silver Lake, California. The Canadian reality TV star revealed to Us prior to the photos release that he was “seeing someone,” but declined to reveal her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott said. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Hollywood Life, who first reported the photos, had a source at the scene that shared the two were completely smitten with one another.

“Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” an insider told the site. “They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

As for the twins, they have been keeping busy this season. The two are at the top of their game with a new children’s book and helping restore The Brady Bunch home with A Very Brady Renovation, which has set a record with HGTV for the highest-rated season premiere ever on the network with 8 million viewers.

A Very Brady Renovation airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.