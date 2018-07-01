‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Announce Next Big Endeavor

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have been known to take on an array of projects, including furniture pieces and home accessories. But now, the twins are taking their franchise to the children’s book section with their newest project, Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

The new, original story, featuring illustrations from Kim Smith, is a story about two brothers who design a two-storey doghouse for dogs Gracie and Stewie. Unfortunately, some mean grown ups want to stop them, so the kids get creative to build the special home for their cute puppies. The book is being published by HarperCollins.

“Knowing how much kids love to make and build things, we decided to write a picture book that would help inspire them to dream big and to dare to try,” Drew said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It’s exactly the kind of story we would have loved to read growing up,” Jonathan added. “It’s all about trying to do what seems impossible and succeeding in all sorts of unexpected way.”

This is the latest book from the Property Brothers stars. In 2016, they released a renovation guide called Dream House. They followed that up in September with the memoir, It Takes Two, which landed on the New York Times‘ Bestsellers List.

Although the brothers do not have children themselves, the Scott brothers said they still wanted to share their childhood stories with a new generation.

“This venture into the children’s book space is one of the most exciting things we’ve ever taken on,” Drew told PEOPLE.

Drew might have some children of his own to read Builder Brothers to though. In May, the 40-year-old Drew married Linda Phan, 31, in a beautiful ceremony in Italy, while a month earlier he said the two were interested in having kids.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Drew told Us Weekly. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

As for the book’s illustrator, Smith is an experienced illustrator of books for children, including adaptations of the movies Home Alone, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Back to the Future. Her other books include Over the River & Through the Wood: A Holiday Adventure, The X-Files: Earth Children are Weird and The Great Puppy Invasion.

Builder Brothers: Big Plans will also include a do-it-yourself project guide, providing parents with fun activities to do with their children.

“It always surprises us when we hear that entire families enjoy our shows — moms, dads, and even the kids. We love the fact that we’re all about family and all about inspiration,” Jonathan told PEOPLE.

The book hits stores on Oct. 2.