‘Project Runway’ Finds Its Replacements for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

When Project Runway season 17 makes its move from Lifetime back to Bravo, it will be boasting a number of new faces following the departures of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

On Wednesday, Bravo announced that it had officially found its new faces for the retooled series, tapping supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss as its host, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Replacing Gunn as a mentor on the series is Project Runway champion and CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano. Joining Nina Garcia to judge are fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth.

“These are the perfect faces for the new Project Runway, as we recalibrate for a new generation of fashion enthusiasts,” Bravo executive vp current production Shari Levine said in a statement. “They are entrepreneurs and trailblazers with tremendous reach inside and outside the fashion industry, and give Bravo and our producing partners, Magical Elves and Lantern Entertainment, the right fuel to re-energize the franchise.”

Following the announcement, Kloss, who will also executive produce, released her own statement.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” she said. “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”

The announcement follows the September announcement that Klum and Gunn would be leaving the series after 16 seasons following salary re-negotiations.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Although the duo left the series, they did not stray far from one another, as it was reported at the time that they were developing a new fashion series for Amazon.

Season 17 of Project Runway, which will be returning to Bravo after 10 seasons on Lifetime, does not yet have a premiere date.