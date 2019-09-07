‘Project Runway’ Alum Chris March Revealed He ‘Considered Suicide’ Due to Health Issues That Led to Death

Former Project Runway star Chris March opened up about his battle with depression and considering suicide in an emotional GoFundMe statement months before his death. The accomplished costume designer died on Thursday at age 56. His family told TMZ he suffered a heart attack.

March almost died in 2017 after suffering a fall that knocked him unconscious for four days. When he woke up, he called 911 and was taken to a hospital. March was put in a medically induced coma and suffered organ failure, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

March’s friends launched a GoFundMe page to help pay his medical bills after he was hospitalized. In March 2019, March provided an update on his health, which did not look good.

“I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery, the biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500% at the beginning of 2019,” March said. “I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement. Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times.”

“I have tried my best to make strides,” March continued. “There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me. In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95% of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month. In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive — the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here. I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world.”

In 17 months, more than 1,400 people donated a combined $59,864 to the fund, far short of the $100,000 goal.

On the one year anniversary of the accident, March told Entertainment Weekly his legs were paralyzed from the knees down and his right hand and arm were paralyzed.

“This has been a long and extremely difficult journey, physically and emotionally. And I have a long way to go, just like Dorothy,” he told the magazine. “I could not have survived without my family and friends. I deeply appreciate everyone who has donated to the Go Fund Me page. I have good days and bad days and the worst days you can imagine, but I still have my brain, and for that miracle I am forever grateful. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and encouragement.”

The designer’s family told TMZ March died Thursday at around 1:45 p.m. from a heart attack, which came as a surprise to his family and doctors.

March starred on Project Runway Season 4, Project Runway All Stars and his own Bravo show, Mad Fashion. He also made a cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City.

March had several A-list clients, designing gowns for Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Madonna, Jennifer Coolidge and others. He also designed costumes for Broadway shows and Cirque du Soleil. According to Broadway World, he earned Drama Desk Award nominations for his off-Broadway piece Chris March’s The Butt-Cracker Suite! A Trailer Park Ballet and Christmas with the Crawfords.

